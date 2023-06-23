Why Evangelicals Are Still Loyal To Donald Trump





Biden needs India to be an ally against China and that priority trumps the instinct to shun Modi for his creeping authoritarianism.

We talk about this debate all the time when it comes to American foreign policy.

But sometimes that same debate becomes central to American domestic politics as well.

And across town, just as Modi was wrapping up his joint address to Congress, evangelical conservatives across the country were gathering at the Washington Hilton to hear from their own flawed partner: Donald Trump.

Well, actually, not just Trump’s Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, and all the major Republican candidates are scheduled to speak at Faith & Freedom Coalitions’ Road to Majority conference.

But, of course, Trump is what religious conservatives talk about. After all, he is the dominating front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination. And he’s the band’s keynote speaker at their gala dinner on Saturday night. And he is also the politician of whom we can say two things:

First, his personal and public life makes a mockery of the Christian ideals of evangelical voters.

And, second, he is the person who has won more political victories for those same voters than any other president.

The questions evangelicals are debating in Washington this week are whether this deal with Trump was worth it and whether they should renew the contract.

This week, the guest has a lot of thoughts on that. He is the founder and president of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Ralph Reed.

Reed was recruited in 1989 by Pat Robertson, the late televangelist, to help lead a new organization: the Christian Coalition.

It became a powerful political group that cemented social conservatives as the core constituency of the Republican Party and made issues such as opposition to abortion rights non-negotiable policies in the GOP.

As you’ll hear in this episode, Ralph Reed is a politics junkie. He left the Christian Coalition in 1997 and quickly became one of George W. Bush’s top strategists.

And then, during Obama’s first term, Reed struck up an unlikely friendship with a man named Donald Trump.

He did for Trump what he does for every presidential candidate who comes to ask his opinion: He explained how to win over evangelical voters, who make up about 60% of the Republican presidential primary electorate.

In his view, it worked out pretty well: Evangelicals overwhelmingly backed the thrice-married New York playboy who notoriously botched Bible verses on the stump. And Trump delivered on their most important issue: appointing Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

So what will evangelicals do in the 2024 Republican presidential primary?

That’s the question Playbook co-author and Deep Dive host Ryan Lizza discussed with Reed in a back room at the Washington Hilton as his conference attendees settled down.

