India’s Modi went from banned to welcomed in the US

Narendra Modi made history in the 2000s for being the only person banned from the United States under a law protecting religious freedom. He was the chief minister of the state of Gujarat during deadly anti-Muslim riots, and because he failed to avert them, he was barred from entering the United States for almost a decade.

But how the tables have turned since. Modi is heading to the United States this week, his first state visit since becoming prime minister in 2014, and he was warmly welcomed by President Joe Biden on the red carpet. The meeting aims to strengthen ties between India and the United States on defense and technology.

The partnership between the two countries is stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history, Biden told reporters at a press conference Thursday. Reuters reported. He underscored that the relationship with India is among the most important to the United States and that the countries work together on space, health and the economy.

Deeply touched by the warm and gracious welcome at the White House. Looking forward to fostering even deeper ties and mutual cooperation in times to come. pic.twitter.com/W2e78ayylM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023

Modi has been good for the Indian economy but remains a controversial figure inside and outside India. Despite limited press and religious freedoms under Modis, India’s rise and role as a key trading partner is hard to ignore, even for the Biden administration. The partnership is particularly crucial as the United States seeks to diversify away from China amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Earlier this week, a group of over 70 lawmakers have urged Biden to question Modi over some of his crackdowns, and six Democratic lawmakers boycotted the premiers’ speech to Congress on Thursday over human rights concerns. But when it comes to bilateral cooperation, that hasn’t much stopped India and the United States from strengthening their ties.

On the most important issues that will define the future, our nations are looking at each other, including on critical regional and global issues, Biden said.

During the historic visit, the countries signed agreements for US-based General Electric to work with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics to produce jet engines in India as well as the sale of US-made MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones. United Biden is also strengthening ties with India on the chip manufacturing front, with deals from Micron and Applied Materials.

India will also join the US Artemis agreements on space exploration and work with NASA on a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024.

The American-Indian situation

On Thursday, guests at a White House state dinner, an honor reserved for America’s closest friends, were to discuss topics such as human rights over a meal of millet, mushrooms and strawberry shortcake. Yet the United States and India are not formally allies, and India has retained its independent position. This is one of the reasons why India did not take a strong stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued to trade with Russia.

At the same time, India’s position towards Russia, its largest defense supplier, has changed as India strengthens its partnerships with other countries, including the United States and Israel, the Associated press reported.

Modi has come a long way from his inability to set foot in the United States to become one of the most popular political figures in India. And in the United States, it was received with great fanfare, especially 7,000 people outside the White House cheering his arrival. He also led India’s economy through a period of high increase and a favorable business environment with a focus on Indian manufacturingand helped draw foreign direct investment.

US-India relations also serve as a counterweight to China. In recent years, the United States has attempted to diversify its manufacturing into China amid heightened geopolitical tensions, and added more trade restrictions and barriers against American companies doing business there. This bodes well for India, which has had strained relations with China since the 1950s and should gain manufacturing jobs as a result.

New Delhi has a pivotal role to play in China’s failure if politically pushed, militarily aided and geopolitically abetted by the United States and its allies, said Happymon Jacob, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. . THE New York Times.

And now, India is positioning itself as the go-to business hub. On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company plans to make significant investments in India and wants to do so as soon as possible after meeting Modi in New York. In April, Apple launched its first two retail stores in the country after rapidly expanding production of its devices in recent years, sending a sweet signal about India’s growing importance to the nearly $3 trillion society. of dollars.

In some ways, cooperation between the United States and India could reach unprecedented levels, given the high stakes for both countries.

The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require India and the United States to work and lead together, and we are, Biden said as he welcomed Modi.