Politics
India’s Modi went from banned to welcomed in the US
Narendra Modi made history in the 2000s for being the only person banned from the United States under a law protecting religious freedom. He was the chief minister of the state of Gujarat during deadly anti-Muslim riots, and because he failed to avert them, he was barred from entering the United States for almost a decade.
But how the tables have turned since. Modi is heading to the United States this week, his first state visit since becoming prime minister in 2014, and he was warmly welcomed by President Joe Biden on the red carpet. The meeting aims to strengthen ties between India and the United States on defense and technology.
The partnership between the two countries is stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history, Biden told reporters at a press conference Thursday. Reuters reported. He underscored that the relationship with India is among the most important to the United States and that the countries work together on space, health and the economy.
Deeply touched by the warm and gracious welcome at the White House. Looking forward to fostering even deeper ties and mutual cooperation in times to come. pic.twitter.com/W2e78ayylM
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023
Modi has been good for the Indian economy but remains a controversial figure inside and outside India. Despite limited press and religious freedoms under Modis, India’s rise and role as a key trading partner is hard to ignore, even for the Biden administration. The partnership is particularly crucial as the United States seeks to diversify away from China amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Earlier this week, a group of over 70 lawmakers have urged Biden to question Modi over some of his crackdowns, and six Democratic lawmakers boycotted the premiers’ speech to Congress on Thursday over human rights concerns. But when it comes to bilateral cooperation, that hasn’t much stopped India and the United States from strengthening their ties.
On the most important issues that will define the future, our nations are looking at each other, including on critical regional and global issues, Biden said.
During the historic visit, the countries signed agreements for US-based General Electric to work with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics to produce jet engines in India as well as the sale of US-made MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones. United Biden is also strengthening ties with India on the chip manufacturing front, with deals from Micron and Applied Materials.
India will also join the US Artemis agreements on space exploration and work with NASA on a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024.
The American-Indian situation
On Thursday, guests at a White House state dinner, an honor reserved for America’s closest friends, were to discuss topics such as human rights over a meal of millet, mushrooms and strawberry shortcake. Yet the United States and India are not formally allies, and India has retained its independent position. This is one of the reasons why India did not take a strong stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued to trade with Russia.
At the same time, India’s position towards Russia, its largest defense supplier, has changed as India strengthens its partnerships with other countries, including the United States and Israel, the Associated press reported.
Modi has come a long way from his inability to set foot in the United States to become one of the most popular political figures in India. And in the United States, it was received with great fanfare, especially 7,000 people outside the White House cheering his arrival. He also led India’s economy through a period of high increase and a favorable business environment with a focus on Indian manufacturingand helped draw foreign direct investment.
US-India relations also serve as a counterweight to China. In recent years, the United States has attempted to diversify its manufacturing into China amid heightened geopolitical tensions, and added more trade restrictions and barriers against American companies doing business there. This bodes well for India, which has had strained relations with China since the 1950s and should gain manufacturing jobs as a result.
New Delhi has a pivotal role to play in China’s failure if politically pushed, militarily aided and geopolitically abetted by the United States and its allies, said Happymon Jacob, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. . THE New York Times.
And now, India is positioning itself as the go-to business hub. On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company plans to make significant investments in India and wants to do so as soon as possible after meeting Modi in New York. In April, Apple launched its first two retail stores in the country after rapidly expanding production of its devices in recent years, sending a sweet signal about India’s growing importance to the nearly $3 trillion society. of dollars.
In some ways, cooperation between the United States and India could reach unprecedented levels, given the high stakes for both countries.
The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require India and the United States to work and lead together, and we are, Biden said as he welcomed Modi.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2023/06/22/u-s-india-prime-minister-narendra-modi-deals-president-joe-biden/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Republican hopes of 2024 converge on DC under Trump’s shadow
- India’s Modi went from banned to welcomed in the US
- Mission: Impossible 7 actor Shea Whigham talks about Tom Cruise’s stunts
- Dr. M, Erdogan to collaborate in Istanbul summit
- ‘The Blind Side’ actor ‘Leading with Love’ | Local News
- From an ice rink in a shopping center to Acrisure Arena: the evolution of hockey in the valley
- ATC denies bail to 197 defendants in May 9 vandalism
- Mexican actor Alan Estrada recounts his terrible experience inside the Titan submarine
- ADM identifies health, wellness, environment and technology as key factors driving alternative proteins
- Golf-ball-sized hail ruins concert
- UNFPA Earthquake Recovery and Resilience Presentation in Turkey – Turkey
- Why Evangelicals Are Still Loyal To Donald Trump