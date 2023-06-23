Republican hopes of 2024 converge on DC under Trump’s shadow





Senator Ted Cruz dazzled the crowd, a rising Wisconsin Governor, Scott Walker, gave the commencement address and Donald Trump was not yet a presidential candidate when the Faith and Freedom Coalition held its annual conference Road to Majority in 2015.

A year later, Trump addressed the public after confirming the Republican parties’ nomination for president.

Evangelicals around the country will gather again this weekend in Washington, D.C., for the conference, and with the GOP field somewhat solidified, the two-day gathering marks the first time the biggest names in the race will appear on the same scene as summer audition season kicks off. As Trump proved in 2015, a lot can change between the opening Friday prayer and when voters start making their choices in January.

But going into the weekend, Trump remains firmly the frontrunner, a fact that’s apparent not only from recent polls but also from the conference lineup itself. Trump, who is making his first in-person appearance on a cattle call since announcing his 2024 candidacy, will be the keynote speaker at the events closing gala. The rest of the field, from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top rival to candidates with longer chances like former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, will battle for the attention of the morning crowd as they wind down. take turns at the microphone before the conference breaks for lunch.

Trump allies will also take up much of the time in between. Last year, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, conservative commentators Nick Adams and Judge Jeanine Pirro, Florida Representative Byron Donalds and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham are all expected to speak. Trump’s lineup underscores the challenges for other candidates to break into a party still dominated by the former president.

Donald Trump is arguably the strongest frontrunner and in the strongest position of anyone in my career, said Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

But Reed added that Trump’s competition also has a strong case to make, and there are ways many of them can get the nomination. Reed singled out DeSantis as a particularly well-funded candidate who appears to pose a serious threat to the former president.

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS following his indictment and arrest on federal charges showed Trump remains the frontrunner 47% of Republicans and Republican-leaning registered voters say Trump is their top choice for the nomination gone. That’s down from 53% in May. His support appears to be softening amid his legal troubles, with a larger share of Republicans now saying they will not support him under any circumstances. Support for DeSantis has held steady at 26% and no other candidate in the growing field is above double digits.

For candidates who aren’t as high in the polls, this is an important opportunity and time for them to make their case, Reed said. If you’re not Donald Trump, it’s a very short timeline where you have to win somewhere and you have to do it fast. If anyone can win any of these top three states, and especially Iowa or New Hampshire, this race will change overnight. I think that’s part of why they’re all here.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and DeSantis will speak on Friday. Radio show host Larry Elder and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will address the conference on Saturday.

An audience of religious voters may not be the appropriate place to throw the sharpest elbows at Trump, but some have signaled their intention to draw distinctions from the former president in hopes of cutting into his support. with evangelical conservatives who are influential in primary GOP politics. .

Ahead of the conference, a senior Christies campaign adviser told CNN, “It’s really a character talk.”

Should we constantly expect less from our leaders? the adviser asked, referring to Trump. Are we ready to excuse bad behavior in the future?

DeSantis, meanwhile, is expected to tout the passage of Florida’s six-week abortion ban when he addresses the public on Friday, a measure Trump has called too harsh, which is a distinction between the two DeSantis is quick to point out. With the conference taking place a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the future of abortion access in the country should weigh heavily on the conservative rally.

Republican voters increasingly have the ability to measure the GOP’s field and evaluate them within the same framework. Next weekend, Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Hutchinson will speak at a summit in Philadelphia hosted by Moms For Liberty, a relatively new but increasingly influential group of conservative women focused primarily on issues. education from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The Road to Majority conference takes place just two months before the first Republican presidential debate scheduled for August 23 in Milwaukee. Trump repeated on Tuesday his suggestion not to participate.

Why would I let these people shoot me? he told Fox News.

However, Trump’s appearance in DC on Saturday marks a shift in approach from similar Republican rallies. To date, when Trump has participated, it has been via video message, just as he did at the Faith and Freedoms Iowa event earlier this year. Trump also skipped Iowa Sen. Joni Ernsts’ annual Roast and Ride earlier this month, drawing the rest of the field who entered at the time.

Reed encouraged Trump to spend more time talking to voters and less time dwelling on his legal troubles and past elections.

He has a great story to tell, and that’s why he’s doing so well among those voters now, Reed said. But I think it’s important for him to talk about what a program for a second term looks like.

