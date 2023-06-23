Donald Trump just made a really stupid mistake





Former President Donald Trump was stunned when asked by Fox News Bret Baier about his offer to execute drug dealers.

When Trump was president, he expressed admiration for the way Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte executed drug traffickers, and Chinese leaders did the same.

I just want to congratulate you because I hear about the incredible work on the drug problem, Trump said during a call with Deterte in 2017, according to the transcript. Many countries have the problem, we have a problem, but what a great job you are doing, and I just wanted to give you a call and let you know.

Trump expressed support last month for the use of the death penalty against drug traffickers, particularly Mexican drug cartels.

Were going to ask anyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts, Trump said. Because it’s the only way.

He repeated himself during the interview saying: We give a speedy trial and the death penalty to drug traffickers.

Donald Trump gets caught in a moment of inconsistency

I focused on nonviolent crime, Trump said of his focus on crime as president.

Baier noted that several people who received lenient sentences thanks to the 2018 First Step Act that Trump signed into law have gone on to commit violent crimes. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences and aimed to reduce prison recidivism by giving credit to well-behaved inmates.

He noted that a member of the Latin Kings gang had been released early and brutally murdered a man in a bar due to the First Step Act.

The Trump plan would have killed a woman he pardoned

The Fox host hit out at Trump’s proposal, noting that Alice Johnson, a woman pardoned by Trump, would have been executed as part of his plan.

Johnson had served 21 years of a life sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. She still had 24 years of her sentence to serve.

His case first came to Trump’s attention following a meeting Kim Kardashian had with him in 2018. He commuted Johnson’s sentence following that meeting.

She was on the phone, mostly selling marijuana, and she was sentenced to 50 years in prison, Trump said.

Baier caught Donald Trump off guard when he said: ‘She would be killed as part of your plan because she was a drug dealer.

Trump replied Huh?

The former president tried to suggest that Johnson wouldn’t have been selling drugs if her idea of ​​the death penalty had been in place when she committed her crime.

She wouldn’t have done it if it was the death penalty, Trump said. In other words, if it was the death penalty, she wouldn’t have been on the phone.

Trump backtracked on his suggestion that all drug traffickers face the death penalty after learning that Johnson could have been executed as part of his plan.

No, no, no, replied Trump. Under my? Oh, below? Uhhhh…it would depend on the severity.

Trump’s opponents in the media have mocked him for his apparent inconsistency.

I think of Brett Baier and Jonathan Swan [NYT political reporter] should get together and have a drink and compare notes, Scarborough said. He is so lost. Trump is so ignorant that he brags about commuting the sentence of a woman his new policy allegedly killed.

