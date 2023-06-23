PCB elections to be held on June 28 as Zaka Ashraf looks set to succeed Najam Sethi





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) elections will be held on Wednesday, June 28 as the country’s top cricket body is expected to have a new chief. Zaka Ashraf, appointed to the 10-member board by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is set to succeed acting boss Najam Sethi. If things go as planned, Ashraf will regain control of the PCB ahead of the Asian Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup.

Ashraf to succeed Sethi?

“The election of the PCB Chairperson will be held in a fair and transparent manner while adopting due process and ensuring that all legal formalities are completed on Tuesday, June 27 at the PCB Headquarters in Lahore. The election schedule will be published after receiving applications from service departments/organizations, reads a statement quoted by Espncricinfo.

The board committee will consist of 10 members – four regional representatives, four service organization representatives and the two members appointed by the boss/prime minister. The general trend in Pakistan is that most of the time, members nominated by the Prime Minister are elected as the Chair of the PAC. In 2021, Imran Khan, then Prime Minister of Pakistan, appointed Ramiz Raja to the top post, which was unanimously elected. The new boss’ tenure will be three years as Ashraf is expected to take charge of the PCB during a period when Pakistan hosts the Asian Cup and Champions Trophy in 2025.

Ashraf, 70, along with Supreme Court lawyer Mustafa Ramday, were appointed by the prime minister. Acting PCB leader Najam Sethi was tasked with scrapping the 2019 constitution from the PCB and reviving the 2014 constitution. The interim tenure of the Sethi-led leadership ended on Tuesday, June 20.

Ashraf has already made headlines after rejecting the Asian Cup hybrid model, while also threatening Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup. He has some tough challenges ahead including the ODI World Cup template and the 2025 Champion Trophy where India are once again unlikely to travel to Pakistan.

