Surya Paloh’s ignorance about SBY’s train dream with Jokowi and Megawati





macassar – NasDem Chairman General (Ketum) Surya Paloh was indifferent to the dream of top Democratic Party adviser Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) taking a train with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PDIP Ketum Megawati Soekarnoputri. Paloh judged that the dream did not need to be answered. Surya Paloh responded to SBY’s dream after visiting the new South Sulawesi (Sulsel) NasDem DPW office on Jalan Metro Tanjung Bunga, Makassar on Thursday (22/6/2023). Initially, Paloh ate with the NasDem party elite in the new office. The media team then asked about SBY’s dream when Paloh left the scene. However, Paloh ignored SBY’s dream of sharing a train with Jokowi and Megawati by giving a cold response. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Yes, dreams, that’s when you have to answer dreams, right? Come on,” Surya Paloh said. Paloh then walked to the car and immediately left with the group without saying another word to the media team on site. Willy Aditya responds to SBY’s dream DPP NasDem Chairman Willy Aditya previously commented on the dream of the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Willy talks about life in the real world. “Yes, it’s called a dream, right? We live in the real world, no problem. After all, you can imagine that a train still has the same spirit as the construction of Indonesia,” said Willy to reporters in Makassar, Wednesday (6/21). According to him, the development of Indonesia cannot be done by a single group. He also stressed the need for a coalition to move forward together. “It is not enough to build Indonesia with only 1 party 2 parties, 1 coalition 2 coalitions. We must work together to advance our national policy,” he said. “That’s what makes it hard to think that only the ruling party is responsible for this matter. We are all responsible,” he continued. Read SBY’s dream on the next page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sulsel/berita/d-6787897/sikap-cuek-surya-paloh-soal-mimpi-sby-satu-kereta-dengan-jokowi-dan-megawati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos