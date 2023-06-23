C Raja Mohan writes: Credit for Indo-American bonhomie goes to Xi Jinping





The excessive ambition of agreements unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden ranging from advanced technology cooperation to climate change, from moon missions to reformed multilateralism, from fighter jet engine production to semiconductor investments, and from counter-terrorism to digital public infrastructure is breathtaking.

While the extraordinary promise of these agreements must be translated into concrete actions in the days to come, there is no doubt that Modi and Biden have given a nudge India and the United States on a road never traveled before towards a co-construction of a stable Asian equilibrium system.

This new moment in bilateral relations is also decisive for the evolution of Asian geopolitics, which has recently been condemned to inevitable Chinese domination. New India-US Defense Partnership makes it possible to conceive of an Asia not vulnerable to the domination of a single power.

The Indo-US defense pact, it should be clear, is not an effort to contain Beijing. China is too big and too powerful to be locked up. It is an attempt to build a multipolar Asia with sufficient deterrence capabilities and to ensure respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. Both Delhi and Washington have a huge interest in productive relations with China. India’s patient engagement with China over the past three years to restore peace and tranquility to the disputed border reflects this approach. The other piece of evidence comes from recent US efforts to re-engage China to establish so-called safeguards against the escalation of their current tensions into a deadly war. In the past, engagement between India and the United States was portrayed in melancholic terms, distant democracies, wasted decades and impossible allies. This inability of Delhi and Washington to build a productive relationship in the past was rooted in deep disagreement over the preferred geopolitical order in Asia. The contours of a broader defense cooperation unveiled Thursday by the two leaders stem from an undeniable convergence of their geopolitical and geoeconomic interests in Asia. THE US support for modernization of India’s defense industrial base including the joint production of the F414 fighter jet engine in India and the supply of advanced armed drones is part of the effort to enhance India’s military capabilities and thereby enhance its deterrence against China. Both parties do not see this as a one-time process, but want to bring their defense industry, including the private sector, startups and research institutes, into a long-term collaboration for mutual benefit. The story is no longer one of the United States selling weapons to India, but of Indian companies participating in the defense supply chains of American companies. This would include both defense products and services. Certainly, there have been attempts in the past to reconcile the differences between India and the United States over Asia. The divergence included the assessment of Soviet Russia and Communist China, Washington’s Cold War alliances, and the United States’ leaning towards Pakistan in India’s War to Liberate Bangladesh in 1971. India’s domestic economic orientation has made it more difficult to compensate for political differences through commercial engagement. There have been occasional times, such as in the early 1960s after the Chinese attack on India, and more recently in the early 2000s, to explore a common agenda for Asia. The formation of the Quadrilateral Forum in 2007 and the emergence of the Indo-Pacific construction seemed to produce a basis for serious strategic collaboration between India and the United States in Asia. But residual concerns in Delhi and Washington seemed to limit the possibilities. The merit of having brought India and the United States closer than ever goes to the assertive policy of Xi Jinping. This is ironic, given the extraordinary Chinese interest in keeping India and the United States separate in Asia. Bidens’ remarks earlier this week at a political fundraiser in California were widely covered by the president’s reference to Xi as a dictator. The most interesting part of Bidens comments was about something other than Xi telling Biden not to proceed with the Quad relaunch. Chinese neuralgia over strategic cooperation between India and the United States was seen earlier in Beijing’s intense opposition to the Bush-Manmohan Singh civilian nuclear initiative and its continued blocking of US membership. India to the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Still, China didn’t have to work too hard to keep Delhi and Washington separate. India’s own reluctance to develop strong defense cooperation with Washington, in the name of non-alignment, seemed to do the trick. Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applaud after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. (AP Photo) Distance from the United States, or strategic autonomy, regardless of background or interests, has been defined as a first principle of India’s foreign policy. India’s vow to stay away from the United States left China free to build a relationship with the United States on its own terms. Although it continues to seek a G-2 or an understanding with the United States in Asia, China has never ceased to oppose closer ties between Delhi and Washington. According to Chinese state media commentary, Beijing has emerged as India’s greatest champion of strategic autonomy. When not poking fun at India and its membership in the Quad, the Chinese commentator praises Delhi’s independent foreign policy. The twin crises of Doklam (2017) and Galwan (2020), however, convinced India to focus on the urgency of bolstering its deterrence against China as its primary strategic objective. This inevitably led Delhi to seek stronger strategic partnerships with the United States and its allies. Washington too has changed in the meantime. Over the past two years, Washington has moved away from an Asian policy built around the bilateral relationship with Beijing. The United States has now stepped out to revitalize its traditional alliances with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, create new coalitions like AUKUS and take the Quad forum to the summit level. He endeavored to define a special set of conditions to facilitate the transfer of defense and advanced technologies to India. Underlying this is a new US strategy to build a more balanced Asia. This suits Delhi, which does not seek an alliance with the United States, but a partnership that will elevate India’s capabilities and contribute to a stable Asian architecture. For the first time since World War II, the American-Indian security partnership now becomes a new and significant variable in Asian geopolitics. The author is Senior Fellow, Asia Society Policy Institute and International Affairs Editor for ‘The Indian Express’

