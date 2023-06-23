Five quirky moments from the Indian Prime Minister’s state visit

WASHINGTON For almost a decade, Narendra Modi was not allowed to set foot in the United States.

But times, titles and political agendas change.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Modi, India’s Prime Minister, to the White House on Thursday for a state visit filled with the kind of pomp and pageantry reserved for the nation’s closest friends.

Standing next to Modi on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden said he has long believed the relationship between the United States and India will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century.

Modi was denied a visa to enter the United States in 2005, when he was chief minister of the Indian state of Gujarat, for failing to stop deadly riots against minority Muslims. But now that he is the leader of the world’s largest democracy, the Biden administration is embracing him more closely as it seeks to counter China’s global influence.

Given Modis’ history with the United States, there were bound to be some unusual, even awkward moments during his state visit:

Red mats and yellow yoga mats

Few state tours begin with yoga.

But Modi didn’t just walk the red carpet. He lay down on a yellow yoga mat.

Modi, a yoga enthusiast, and about a thousand other practitioners of the Hindu spiritual and aesthetic discipline demonstrated their technique on Wednesday, the first day of Modis’ four-day visit to the United States.

The 72-year-old grey-bearded prime minister took a seat on a mat on the north lawn of the lawn outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. For the next half hour, he practiced breathing exercises, meditation, backbends, and other poses.

“Namaste,” he told the crowd before the drills began.

The event was held in recognition of International Yoga Day, which Modi persuaded the UN to observe every year shortly after becoming India’s leader in 2014. This year, the event established a Guinness World Record for most nationalities 135 in a yoga session.

Message from Modis to fellow yoga enthusiasts: “Let us use the power of yoga, not only to be healthy, happy, but to be kind to ourselves and to each other.

The first lady and Modi take an excursion

The first few times the Bidens hosted a foreign dignitary for a state visit, Jill Biden hosted an outing with the leader’s wife.

She took Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, to the interactive Plant Word museum, a few blocks from the White House. Kim Keon Hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, was given a private tour of the National Gallery of Art.

But Modis’ wife did not accompany him on the trip to Washington. Additionally, Joe Biden was out of town for Modis’ arrival on Wednesday. He was returning to Washington from California, where he had raised money for his re-election campaign.

So the first lady and prime minister made a quick field trip to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Va., just outside Washington, to highlight workforce training programs. work.

Modi, who arrived late, missed a demonstration of a robot creating abstract paper art and another showing how an underwater robot can be used to help with fishing. But in brief remarks, he said his government had set up labs in schools to encourage young entrepreneurs.

His goal, he said, is to make this a tech decade.

A vegetable feast

The day before the official state dinner, the Bidens hosted Modi for a private dinner at the White House, where they dined on some of the presidents’ favorite dishes, including pasta and ice cream.

Thursday’s official state dinner menu satisfied Modis’ palate.

Modi being a vegetarian, the 400 guests were served an all-vegetable meal: A pickled millet salad. Corn and compressed watermelon. Stuffed Portobello mushrooms and saffron risotto. A strawberry shortcake infused with rose and cardamom.

The first lady tapped chef Nina Curtis, who specializes in plant-based cuisine, to work with White House chefs to craft the menu.

Guests had the option of adding fish to the main course.

Modi (finally) meets the press

It’s not unusual for Biden to hold a joint press conference with foreign leaders whenever they visit the White House.

But when Modi took to the dais in the East Room of the White House on Thursday for a Q&A with Biden, the turn of events was remarkable.

Modi, who tries to avoid unforeseen moments and has presided over a steady decline in press freedom in his country, has never held a solo press conference and often dodges questions by deferring to d others on stage with him.

Biden and Modi each took two questions, one from an Indian reporter who asked Modi about climate change, the other from a Wall Street Journal reporter who pressed him on human rights concerns. the man. It was Modi’s first time asking a question at a press conference since he came to power in 2014.

The press conference was a reduced affair compared to those usually held as part of a state visit. Even so, Modis advisers were far from thrilled with the idea. Administration officials told his team that answering questions from the media was standard protocol for state visits to the White House.

The Modis folks finally relented and accepted the presser, but not until the day it was supposed to take place.

“No place for discrimination” in India

Modis’ state visit has infuriated human rights advocates who blame him for widespread attacks on Indian Muslims and other minorities.

The Bidens administration has accused the Indian government of participating in unlawful and arbitrary killings, restricting freedom of expression and allowing violence against religious, racial and ethnic minorities. A group of more than 70 lawmakers asked Biden in a letter Tuesday to raise human rights concerns during Modis’ visit.

But in his joint press conference with Biden, Modi insisted there was no discrimination in India and argued that democracy was in India’s DNA.

Democracy is our spirit, democracy runs through our veins, we live democracy, he said, speaking through an interpreter.

There is absolutely no room for discrimination,” he insisted, which must have been news to his detractors.

Contributor: Francesca Chambers and The Associated Press

