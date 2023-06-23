President Jokowi donates sacrificial cattle to all provinces





PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo and his first grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra performed Friday prayers in congregation at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta on Friday (23/6/2023). Dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants and a black cap, President Jokowi and his grandson arrived at the place of worship at around 11:55 a.m. WIB. JAKARTA, KOMPAS Welcoming Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah, President Joko Widodo will distribute community aid for sacrificial animals in the form of cows to all provinces in the country. The cattle will be distributed in 38 provinces, including the new provinces. All the cows have been checked, free of foot-and-mouth disease and weigh between 900 kg and 1.2 tonnes each. Mr. President will provide sacrificial cows as part of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah in 2023. Last year there were 34 provinces, now added to newly formed provinces to become 38, said the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono accompanied by Deputy to the presidential secretariat for protocol, press and media Bey Machmudin, Friday (23/6/2023).

The President’s sacrificial cows in each province will be returned to their place of management according to the proposal of the respective provincial governments. According to Budi, the governors proposed that the cows be distributed. For the distribution process, the Presidential Secretariat cooperates with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Religion, in this case the General Directorate of Guidance of the Islamic Community. Heru assured that the sacrificial cows handed over by the president were the best cows whose health had been confirmed. There are different types of cattle distributed in each province such as Simental, Limousin, Angus, Brahman and Congole breeds. Specifically for DKI Jakarta, the cattle that will be handed over to the Istiqlal Mosque are simmental type bulls weighing 1.2 tons. PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT During a statement at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Friday (23/6/2023). The head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, explained that the president’s sacrificial cows would be distributed to 38 provinces, including new provinces. To ensure that the management of sacrificial cattle in each province works well, Heru said the Presidential Secretariat has been coordinating with various parties. Heru hopes that all relevant agencies in the province can help take care of the president’s sacrificial cows. The presidential secretariat had long ago held a meeting via Zoom led by the MP, saying that everything had to go well and of course the relevant offices in the province would also help to be able, especially in maintaining the health of the cows, said said Heru. Responding to journalists’ questions regarding the cows in Karanganyar, Central Java, who complained that they were not purchased by the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin pointed out that the cows were eventually purchased. That’s right. The president requested that the Pak Sukasno cows be purchased by the presidential secretariat, Bey said. Previously, Sukasno, a resident of Doplang village, Karangpandan district, Karanganyar was offered compensation of Rs 1 million after the cow was canceled by President Jokowi. News of Sukasno being disappointed that the president’s order for his cows had been canceled went viral. According to Bey, Sukasno’s cow was declared underweight after being weighed again. However, the cows were eventually purchased at the request of President Jokowi. In the end it was bought because the president asked that it be bought, eventually it was bought, Bey said. Also read: President explains reasons for extending Eid al-Adha holiday PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo and his first grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra performed Friday prayers in congregation at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta on Friday (23/6/2023). Dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants and a black cap, President Jokowi and his grandson arrived at the place of worship at around 11:55 a.m. WIB. Friday prayer On Friday, President Jokowi had not yet made an announcement regarding the location chosen for the Eid al-Adha prayer. The Eid al-Adha prayer has not yet been determined, Heru said. On Friday (6/23/2023), President Jokowi and his first grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, performed Friday prayers in congregation at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta. Dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants and a black cap, President Jokowi and his grandson arrived at the Istiqlal Mosque at around 11:55 a.m. WIB. Upon his arrival, the President walked towards the vanguard. You can see the President and Jan Ethes sitting side by side waiting for the call to prayer and the iqamah for Friday prayers to sound. PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo and his first grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra performed Friday prayers in congregation at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta on Friday (23/6/2023). Dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants and a black cap, President Jokowi and his grandson arrived at the place of worship at around 11:55 a.m. WIB. On this occasion, KH Soetrisno Hadi, who acted as khatib, gave a sermon on the theme of Reflection on sacrifice in the pattern of obedience and Taqarrub for the family. Meanwhile, HM Salim Ghazali acted as a priest in Friday prayers. After congregational Friday prayers, President Jokowi and his grandchildren left the mosque and returned to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta at 12:40 p.m. WIB.

