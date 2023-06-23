Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz briefs IMF chief in Paris, hopes blocked funds will be released





Shahbaz Sharif meets Kristalina Georgieva in Paris, France on Thursday. Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday on the sidelines of a global finance meeting in Paris, hoping to unlock a $6 billion bailout package and secure the release of a critical $1.1 billion tranche of loans that has been on hold since November.

The meeting between Shahbaz and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact comes a week before the expiration of the $6 billion bailout package originally signed between the IMF and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019.

Shahbaz replaced Imran Khan in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence in parliament. Since then, Pakistan has been plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis. Thursday’s meeting came a week after the IMF criticized an annual budget proposal presented to parliament by the Pakistani government.

Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF representative for Pakistan, said in a statement that the draft budget failed to implement a fairer tax system as promised in the bailout deal.

Ruiz’s criticisms have raised fears that the bailout will fail. Analysts say the deal is crucial because the release of the next tranche of loans could encourage other international financial institutions to help the Islamic nation.

If the bailout does not go ahead, it could trigger an economic collapse at a time when Pakistan is struggling to avoid default with financial aid from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

An economic recovery was hampered by floods last summer that killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in damage. In recent weeks, Shahbaz has complained that the IMF is giving Pakistan a hard time even after his government met all the conditions attached to the deal, which expires on June 30.

Shahbaz and Georgieva exchanged views on cooperation between Pakistan and the IMF and the prime minister explained steps taken to improve the economy, according to a government statement.

He told Georgieva that Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF and said he hoped the IMF would release the key $1.1 billion tranche of the $6 billion bailout package. as soon as possible, he said.

“This would help bolster Pakistan’s ongoing efforts towards economic stabilization and provide relief to its people,” he told the IMF chief, according to the statement. He said the IMF director “shared his institution’s view of the ongoing review process.”

The meeting comes a week after a migrant boat carrying at least 750 people sank on the Greek coast. More than 500 migrants, including Pakistanis and Afghan nationals, are still missing.

While in Paris, Shahbaz is due to meet with other leaders to discuss various issues, including how to establish economic and trade ties to help Pakistan overcome its economic crisis.

Funding from the IMF is essential to unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing. Islamabad expressed frustration over the delay. He argues that he complied with all the painful tax measures requested by the lender.

The IMF, however, remains concerned about Pakistan’s external financing gap, foreign exchange market operations and the budget presented earlier this month which it says violates the program’s objective. Pakistan defended the budget, but at the same time offered to review it in further talks with the IMF.

