Pro-Trump attorney John Eastman faces Jan. 6 disciplinary lawsuitExBulletin

Lawyer John Eastman fought to overturn the 2020 presidential election and keep Donald Trump in power.

Now he’s fighting to keep his law license.

The California State Bar opened its case this week against Eastman in State Bar Court in downtown Los Angeles, saying he knowingly and willfully pushed false and outlandish allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 elections, promoted an “illegal” scheme to nullify the election results. , and should lose its right license. The trial continues today with additional testimony from state bar witnesses.

“Dr. Eastman and President Trump conspired to disrupt the January 6 election count,” Duncan Carling, an attorney with the state bar’s chief prosecutor’s office, said in his opening statement. Eastman holds a Ph.D. to the government of Claremont Graduate University, and both parties in the case refer to him as Dr. Eastman.

A former dean of the Chapman University School of Law, Eastman was a key player in former President Trump’s efforts to block Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, including plans to send alternative slates to pro-Trump voters in Congress. In addition to working on Trump’s legal challenges, he appeared at the January 6, 2021 pro-Trump rally alongside former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, inflamed the crowd with allegations of voter fraud and made pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Hours later, a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol.

Carling said Eastman’s election-related conduct was “fundamentally dishonest” and that the legal theory he advanced “was baseless, completely unsupported by historical precedent or law, and contrary to our values.” as a nation”.

Eastman’s attorney, Randy Miller, said in his opening statement that Eastman’s legal theories were “tenable” and that the vice president’s supposed ability to intervene in the Electoral College count that took place in Congress on January 6, 2021, was a matter of “scientific debate”.

“Lawyers can debate moot issues,” Miller said. “The State Bar cannot sanction an attorney for advancing tenable positions.”

As part of his case, Eastman intends to call a number of far-right figures who pushed accusations of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Among those on his witness list is Mark Finchem , an Arizona politician and member of the Oath Keepers militia, who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona secretary of state, and Douglas Frank, a former high school math and science teacher who traveled the country to promote allegations of voter fraud.

Early in the trial, Judge Yvette Roland blocked the testimony of several people Eastman wanted to call as expert witnesses. Among them was Joseph Fried, a certified public accountant who wrote an e-book about the 2020 elections. Judge Roland said Fried had no specific training or expertise in elections and ruled that his testimony was irrelevant. The state bar has filed motions to block testimony from other Holocaust deniers on Eastman’s witness list, which Roland has yet to rule on. The state bar plans to call a number of election officials from across the country.

Eastman’s conduct has already been investigated by the Jan. 6 special committee in Congress, and separately, FBI agents seized Eastman’s phone last year.

But while Eastman repeatedly asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in his January 6 Committee deposition and refused to answer investigators’ questions, Eastman testified under oath during his trial in bar.

Carling, the lead state bar attorney on the case, asked Eastman about the sources of information Eastman used when he alleged fraud and other irregularities in the 2020 election. In several cases, Eastman said he did not verify this information himself, but relied on his colleagues on Trump’s legal team. He also said he generally disregarded evidence from election experts who debunked the Trump team’s fraud allegations. Eastman said each case presents “competing experts.”

Eastman is expected to face new questions about his role in pressuring Pence to block Biden’s victory when Congress counted the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

The state bar called Greg Jacob, attorney for Vice President Pence, as a witness on Wednesday, and Jacob testified about his interactions with Eastman in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

According to Jacob, Eastman admitted the Supreme Court would likely block his plan to have Pence reject voters in multiple states by a nine-to-zero vote. (Although Jacob testified that Eastman initially thought he might be able to win the vote of conservative judge Clarence Thomas, for whom Eastman worked as a law clerk.)

Jacob was on Capitol Hill during the January 6 uprising, and while he was locked up due to the violence, Jacob sent an email to Eastman that ended by saying, “Thank you to your [bulls***] we are now besieged.”

Eastman replied that the evidence that the election had been “stolen” was “already overwhelming”.

“The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss failed to do what was necessary to allow this to be released publicly so that the American people could see for themselves what happened” , wrote Eastman.

In court, Jacob said he believed Eastman’s theories and the campaign to pressure Pence prompted the rioters to descend on Capitol Hill, even though Pence’s role in the voter count was largely ceremonial.

“It was obvious to me that the people who marched on the Capitol did so because they believed there was a momentous decision that was going to decide who was going to be President of the United States to be made in this building that day. there,” said Jacob.

Jacob testified that he was offended by Eastman’s conduct as a lawyer and said he “brought our profession into disrepute”.

Other pro-Trump attorneys who have worked on election-related challenges have also faced disciplinary action from state court officials, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, told NPR in an interview that these actions represent an attempt by the legal community to uphold professional standards.

“Lawyers hold positions of public trust in our society,” Levinson said. “There is a reason why we have to take and pass character exams, that we have to accept certain rules of the profession. Because we have a lot of control over our clients’ lives and their finances and even over political matters. wider.”

Levinson said Eastman’s defense faces serious challenges.

“I think John Eastman has an uphill battle here in the sense that his particular views have been discredited,” Levinson said. “The election was not stolen, there was no rampant fraud, there was no reason to send alternate voter lists to the Electoral College.”

Eastman’s trial is expected to last about two weeks, after which the judge will issue a decision. That decision could be appealed, and ultimately the California Supreme Court has the final say on the status of Eastman’s law license.

