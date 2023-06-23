Indian Prime Minister Modi to meet CEOs at end of Washington visit





[1/2]U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an official State Dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet U.S. and Indian business leaders in Washington on Friday, the final day of a state visit marked by promises to deepen U.S.-India cooperation in areas such as space, artificial intelligence and quantum. computing. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday, saying after around 2.5 hours of talks that their countries’ economic relationship was “booming”. Trade has more than doubled over the past decade. Modi will continue talks with senior US officials over a State Department lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to serve as No. 2 in the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Indian leader, who called on global companies to “do it in India”, will next address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. CEOs of top US companies, including FedEx (FDX.N), MasterCard (MA.N) and Adobe (ADBE.O), and representatives from Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) and Mastek (MAST .NS) are expected to be among the 1,200 participants. Modi, who touted “a new chapter” in the countries’ “strategic partnership” at the White House on Thursday, is seeking to position India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people and its fifth-largest economy , as a manufacturing and diplomatic country. central. Washington wants Delhi to be a strategic counterweight to China, and the deals announced this week included several investments by US companies aimed at boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing and reducing its dependence on China for electronics. The White House has also announced its intention to cooperate in the field of quantum computing, scientific research and technological innovation, alongside weapons manufacturing projects in India. However, some political analysts question India’s willingness to stand up to Beijing on Taiwan and other issues. Washington has also been frustrated with India’s close ties to Russia as Moscow wages war on Ukraine. Addressing the US Congress on Thursday, Modi repeated his statement that “this is not an era of war” and called for “dialogue and diplomacy” to end the conflict. On Friday evening, Modi will address members of the Indian diaspora, many of whom turned out at events during the visit to celebrate him enthusiastically, at times chanting “Modi! Modi! Modi!” despite the protests of others. Activists have called on the Biden administration to publicly denounce what they describe as India’s deteriorating human rights record under Modi, citing allegations of abuses against Indian dissidents and minorities, particularly Indians. Muslims. Biden said he had a “simple” discussion with Modi on issues such as human rights, but US officials stress that it is vital for Washington’s national security and economic prosperity to stand up. engage with a booming India. Asked at a rare press conference on Thursday what he would do to improve the rights of minorities, including Muslims, Modi insisted that ‘there is no possibility of discrimination’ in his government . Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Don Durfee and Grant McCool Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

