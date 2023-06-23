PTI chief ignores ACE summons for third time





LAHORE:

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has for the third time ignored the summons sent by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in the Layyah land corruption case.

Two days ago, an ACE team had posted the summons notice at Imran’s residence in Zaman Park.

The ACE spokesman argued that despite having been summoned for the third, the head of the PTI did not appear before the court.

He said the former prime minister was summoned by ACE on Thursday in the Layyah land corruption case to hear his version, adding that the purpose of the inquiry was not to harass anyone but to dig facts.

Previously, the head of the PTI was summoned by ACE on June 19. At the first summons, he had been invited to appear on June 16.

ACE had registered the Layyah land corruption case against Dr Uzma Khan, Imran’s sister, and her husband Ahad Majeed.

Dr Uzma is accused of alleged fraud in the purchase of 5,261 plots of land in Layyah district, worth billions of rupees, for only 130 million rupees.

It was said that tax officials in Bani Gala – Imran’s residence in Islamabad – were being pressured for illegal land transfer.

According to the spokesperson, the land was purchased in 2021-22 through fraud, adding that Uzma and Majeed made a fake transfer of the land in their name. He said the value of the land was around 6 billion rupees.

The purchase, he added, was made when the AfDB announced aid for the Grand Thal canal project, which aimed to irrigate arid lands through the Thal canal.

The spokesman said Uzma had prior knowledge of the project, so the couple forced the landowner to sell it to them. He added that the landowners filed a complaint against Uzma and others with the police for forcibly buying the land.

The spokesman said the role of other officers and officials involved in the fraud would be investigated, stressing that their zero-tolerance policy against corrupt elements would continue.

Meanwhile, Lahore police arrested Rabia Sultan, the wife of former Punjab governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, as she appeared for the hearing of her husband’s case in an anti-terrorism court on Thursday.

She was taken into custody for her alleged involvement in incidents related to violence on May 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2423194/pti-chief-skips-ace-summons-for-third-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos