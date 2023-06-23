Why Indonesia gets a five-day weekend





9-year-old Ari plays with a kite at a makeshift livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters

No weekend like a long weekend. Indonesia has decreed a five-day weekend on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday to encourage people to spend more money. The administration led by Joko Widodo said that by extending the leave, it hoped to encourage travel and tourism, which would help the economy grow. Related Articles Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy to lead India’s charge at tournament Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag reveals beating Aaron and Soo a bigger achievement than winning Super 1000 title Let’s take a closer look. Also read: Why is Indonesia cracking down on second-hand clothes? A five day weekend Wednesday and Friday next week have been designated as public holidays by President Joko Widodo, and Indonesians will also have Thursday off to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, according to Daily mail. This indicates that the general population will benefit from a five-day weekend the following week. All federal personnel are eligible for additional vacation days, and private companies will likely follow suit, reported Bloomberg. The National Stock Exchange will also be closed on holiday days. The holiday break should encourage the economy, especially in regions and local tourist areas, to improve. Because we saw it could be extended, that’s what we decided, Widodo said on Wednesday. Also read: Explained: why Bali in Indonesia prohibits tourists from renting motorbikes Not the first time The Indonesian president is used to using new strategies to boost the country’s economic growth by encouraging citizens to shop online. Widodo asked the country’s citizens to spend more on shopping, concerts and sports activities in February. He had already tasked the local administration with approving permits for sporting and musical events. This was before the government removed Covid-19 spending limits in order to increase spending. Also read: Bali plans to levy an entry tax on tourists Indonesia’s economy continues to struggle Problems related to high prices and a sluggish labor market are still present in Indonesia. It was found in May that Indonesia’s annual economic growth probably fell to its lowest level in more than a year during the months of January through March. Additionally, the economy contracted on a quarterly basis as rising interest rates restrained domestic demand and falling commodity prices hurt pundits. Daily mail quoted ANZ economist Krystal Tan, “Growth is moderating as the commodity boom fades, and support for Indonesia’s external and fiscal positions is also waning.” He added that defying slowing global growth will be difficult for Indonesia, but resilient domestic demand will help provide some cushion. About 690 trillion rupiah ($39.5 billion) is believed to be in savings accounts due to Indonesians ‘hitting pauses’ on spending in 2022 as a result of the pandemic, according to The sun. The move seemed similar in the UK, whose statistics showed drunken Britons contributed to a 0.2% growth in the country’s economy. In March, the British economy recorded a decline of 0.3%. Moreover, the economy grew marginally by 0.1% in the three months to April. With contributions from agencies Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

