Biden’s non-alcoholic toast at state dinner makes Prime Minister Modi laugh | Latest India News





US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared lighthearted moments as they toasted during the State Dinner at the White House on Thursday. With President Biden and Prime Minister Modi both sober, the former recounted his grandfather’s advice to toast without alcohol. President Joe Biden raises a toast during a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP) Speaking at the high-profile event, which was attended by around 400 guests, Biden said his grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan, used to say If you’re toasting and you don’t have a alcohol in the glass, you have to do it with your left hand. Y’all think I’m kidding. I’m not. Guests in the audience burst out laughing when the translator tried to translate it into Hindi. Jill and I had a wonderful time with the Prime Minister today during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States, Biden said. Prime Minister Modi thanked US President and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting the dinner and opening their doors to him. I want to thank US President Joe Biden for a wonderful dinner today. I also want to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it a success. Last night you opened the doors of your home to me, Prime Minister Modi said. This evening is made special by the presence of the peoples of our two countries, they are our most precious assets, the Prime Minister said, adding that the guests in the audience are very symbolic of the American-Indian relationship – our energy, our dynamism . , and our potential. Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more made the guest list for Thursday’s big dinner at the White House in honor of Prime Minister Modi, with the likes of designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King rubbing shoulders with tech leaders from Apple, Google and Microsoft. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

