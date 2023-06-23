There are MORE tapes of Trump saying incriminating bullshit





As a former reality TV star, Donald Trump seems to have a weird habit of forgetting to get caught up in hot mics. The twice-indicted president has a habit of willfully incriminating himself on the record — see his latest Fox News interview with correspondent Bret Baier — but a newly revealed batch of old tapes relating to his classified documents riddle could prove more damning than even these two – partly a national reunion. A new filing in the criminal case against Trump – you know, the one where he faces 37 counts, including charges under the Espionage Act – seems to suggest that the prosecution has even more evidence that Trump is knowingly hoarding top secret files…and they have it on tape.

As part of the first round of evidence presented to Trump’s defense attorneys as part of the discovery process, Special Counsel Jack Smith revealed that the prosecution had “talks” (plural) that were ” recorded with his consent” and presumably confirms that he knew the documents in his possession were classified and that he had no authority to declassify them. Now we already know of one of those tapes in which Trump can be heard saying he can’t show certain documents to other parties in the room because they’re classified, but the interviews are a new revelation, and perhaps overwhelming.

“They used the word plural when talking about interviews in the tapes they have of Trump, which they say were done with his consent,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said of the filing. “Of course, we know one of them was when he was talking with people who were writing this book for Mark Meadows, and that’s when he was talking about apparently having a classified document in front of him. We don’t know yet what those other recordings are. But it is significant that the discovery has now begun in this matter of documents.

And imagine, Trump probably could have gotten away with it if he had just liked hearing himself talk a little less.

(via Mediate)

