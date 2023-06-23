Harry wanted to interview Trump and Putin on childhood trauma: report





To launch his career as a star podcaster and fulfill his part of the $20 million deal he and Meghan Markle signed with Spotify, Prince Harry floated several show ideas that didn’t impress producers and that may have contributed to the company’s decision to part ways with the couple.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Soundbite newsletter, a questionable concept would be for the renegade British prince to focus on the issue of childhood trauma and interview a series of controversial world figures “about their early formative years and how these experiences culminated in adulthood”. they are today.

Some of Harry’s dream guests included recently indicted former US President Donald Trump, autocratic Russian President Vladimir Putin and polarizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to newsletter writer Ashley Carman, citing sources with knowledge of the situation who have spoken on condition of anonymity.

The California-based Duke of Sussex also came up with the idea for a show focusing on fatherhood, while another would tackle a major societal issue per episode, ranging from climate change to religion, said also said Carman. For the Big Issues podcast, Harry was hoping to interview Pope Francis.

This report on Harry’s Curious Podcast Ideas comes a week after news broke that Spotify was ending its deal with Harry and Meghan, canceling a second season of Meghan’s 12-episode ‘Archetypes’ podcast. The report also provides backdrop to last week’s startling outburst by fellow Spotify podcaster Bill Simmons, who took to his eponymous show to call Harry and Meghan “scammers”. Simmons, a former sports journalist and founder of The Ringer podcast network, suggested he had an absurd Zoom meeting with Harry to help formulate his podcast ideas.

I have to get drunk one night and tell the Zoom story I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories,” Simmons said. In January 2023, Simmons also said on his podcast that he was “so embarrassed to be on Spotify with Harry. He said the only way for the Duke to get attention is to write a book or give interviews, chronicling his unhappy life in the British royal family.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like ‘where’s your talent,'” Simmons said on his podcast in January. “Why are we listening to you? So you were born into a royal family and then you left. … You sell documentaries and podcasts, and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family, and you just complain about it.

After Harry and Meghan signed their deal with Spotify in late 2020, they expressed their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They said they wanted to embrace the “extraordinary ability of podcasts” to “elevate underrepresented voices.” They promised to “produce and host podcasts” — “note the plural,” Bloomberg said — and deliver their first full series in 2021.

Initially, Harry and Meghan co-hosted a half-hour Christmas podcast in 2021. But their first full series didn’t come until August 2022. It was Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast. Just 12 episodes, it was entirely Meghan’s show, leading people to wonder if her husband’s podcasting career had been put on the back burner.

From the Bloomberg report, it seems Harry was eager to do his own shows, but none of his ideas came to fruition. Bloomberg’s Carman learned that Harry spoke with several producers and production houses and heard various concepts. But he wanted to stick to his own idea of ​​childhood trauma. He apparently wanted to be the only person in the world who could engage Trump, Putin and Zuckerberg in meaningful conversations about their personal stories. It’s hard to understand Harry’s reasoning, but he must have expected that such conversations might allow these men to present themselves in a sympathetic light.

“The practicality of these ideas has struck some people in the Harry Podcast cosmos as questionable at best, given that people like Putin and Zuckerberg rarely give wide-ranging interviews on the topics they are passionate about, let alone their upbringing. and personal trauma from their childhood,” Carman wrote.

It’s probably no surprise that no Harry podcast materialized. “The difficulty of coming up with a workable idea and recording a show over the nearly three years of a production deal speaks to the broader consideration of celebrity-driven content,” Carman wrote.

Meanwhile, those 12 episodes of Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast remain the couple’s output span for Spotify, allowing Simmons and other veteran podcasters and broadcasters, such as Stephen A. Smith, to call them lazy and greedy. While reports emerged over the weekend that Meghan hadn’t done some of the interviews on ‘Archetypes’, Will Page, another former Spotify executive, told the BBC that she and Harry may have -be earned more from their Spotify deal than the company’s most-streamed song. , Blinding Lights, by The Weeknd. Not bad for 12 hours of work, Page said.

