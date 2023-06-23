Turkish lira plummets as Erdogan’s economy plummets after major U-turn and rate hike | World | News





The Turkish lira fell to a new low just a day after the country nearly doubled its main interest rate, reversing one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies. Experts have warned that they expect the pound to continue to fall as the country catches up with its decision to raise interest rates. The new central bank governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, hinted at further hikes until the inflation situation in the country improves.

The Turkish lira has been in freefall since Erdogan’s re-election, but officials appear to be in favor of further monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs said the approach appeared consistent with Turkey’s unorthodox approach to economic policy. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, said the central banks’ decision was a bit behind the curve. He said: [The lira] is tanking a lot and will likely continue to do so as they try to catch up.

But Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, appointed immediately after Mr Erdogan’s election, said this upward trend in interest rates would continue. She said: Monetary tightening will be further stepped up as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved. According to government statistics, the country’s annual inflation rate for the month of May was 39.59%. Last October, Turkey’s inflation rate soared to 85.51%. Raising interest rates is seen as a way to reduce inflation. READ MORE: NATO crisis as Turkish President Erdogan rejects Sweden’s membership application

Although the increase nearly doubles Turkey’s key rate to 15%, it is far less than many economists had expected. US investment bank Morgan Stanley had suggested it would go as high as 20%, while Goldman Sachs said it could go as high as 40%. In its statement, the bank’s monetary policy committee made it clear that Thursday’s decision marked the start of a gradual process, with the goal of bringing inflation down to 5%. Its members declared that they had decided to initiate the process of monetary tightening in order to establish the course of disinflation as soon as possible… and to control the deterioration in price behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1783637/Turkish-economy-lira-currency-interest-rate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos