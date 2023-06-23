Imran Khan cites Modi-Biden statement to criticize Bajwa for isolating Pak





Khan was reacting to Prime Minister Modi and President Biden’s joint statement calling on Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism and take action against terror groups

NEW DELHI: A day after India and the United States called on Pakistan to stop exporting terrorism, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accused government Shehbaz Sharif and former Pakistani army chief , General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for isolating the Islamic nation in the world.

After their White House talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in a joint statement pledged to do more to fight terrorism and called on Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism.

Sharing a screenshot of the joint statement, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the US does not care enough about its ties with Islamabad to even attempt a balancing act while condemning Pakistan for terrorism.

General Bajwa, along with his cronies from the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement, the ruling alliance in Pakistan), claimed that I had isolated Pakistan internationally. The question we want to ask him and PDM is that after a year in government and countless trips by the Pakistani FM to the US, the joint India/US statement reduces Pakistan to a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more, he tweeted.

Khan said the United States could have balanced the joint statement and shown some leniency to Pakistan by including a reference to what he called gross human rights abuses in Kashmir or the treatment appalling minority in India.

The joint statement issued Thursday by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden.

General Bajwa and his PDM cronies claimed that I had isolated Pakistan internationally.

The question we want to ask him and PDM is that after a year in government and countless trips by the Pakistani FM to the United States, the joint India/US declaration reduces Pakistan to a promoter of pic.twitter.com/2qyRqnHp5J

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 23, 2023

Notably, despite Twitter campaigns and intense lobbying in the United States, President Biden has not commented on human rights abuses in India, something his party’s lawmakers have talked about. To add insult to injury for Pakistan and its supporters, President Biden has declared that India is a thriving democracy, acknowledging that every democratic country is a work in progress.

Referring to the Shehbaz Sharif government as “imported”, an apparent reference to US interference in his ousting, Khan said Pakistan had become irrelevant “internationally”. Our democracy, our rule of law and the whole economic and institutional structure are also collapsing before our eyes, the embattled politician said.

In their joint statement, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden said, “The United States and India stand together in the fight against global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and demonstrations.

They reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb -ul-Mujahideen.

They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies, and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks. They called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot to be brought to justice, the joint statement said.

