President Jokowi will provide sacrificial cows to 38 provinces





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will provide sacrificial cows to Indonesia’s 38 provinces on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijri, a senior government official has said. “Mr. President will donate sacrificial cows to commemorate Eid al-Adha in 2023. Last year it was 34 provinces, now it is 38 because there are new provinces,” the head of the ministry informed on Friday. presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono. Qurbani animals, he said, will be provided based on proposals submitted by each provincial government. “There have been proposals from the governors to distribute the cows,” he added. Meanwhile, for the distribution process, the Presidential Secretariat will cooperate with several ministries. “The Presidential Secretariat will work with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Religious Affairs to ensure that Mr. President’s cows are the best,” he said. The parties involved will examine the health of the cows, check if they are free from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and ensure that they weigh between 900 kilograms and 1,200 kilograms or 1.2 tons, he added. The types of cows distributed by the president will vary from simental, limousine, Angus, BrahmanAnd debtors Balinese cow breeds. “In Jakarta, Mr. President will give a simental male cow weighing 1.2 tonnes at the Istiqlal Mosque,” ​​he informed. Hartono said the location where Widodo will perform the Eid al-Adha prayers has yet to be decided. “That hasn’t been determined. Just ask Mr. Deputy later,” he said. After a evidence (moon sighting) of June 18, 2023, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially determined June 29 as the date of Eid al-Adha. The decision was made after observing the Hior new crescent moon, in several locations across the country. Meanwhile, Muhammadiyah, one of the largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia, has fixed Eid al-Adha on June 28. Related News: Papuan District Government Provides Seven Cows for Qurbani to Slaughter

Related News: Baznas targets Qurbani fundraising to reach Rs 13 trillion in 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/286125/president-jokowi-to-provide-sacrificial-cows-to-38-provinces The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos