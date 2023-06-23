Hunter Biden among distinguished guests at state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Modi





Hunter Biden attended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state dinner on Thursday evening, marking his first public appearance at the White House since announcing his plea deal.

His inclusion marked a notable show of support from President Joe Biden, whose longstanding loyalty to his son was on full display after Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with the Justice Department. The young Biden will plead guilty to two tax offenses and has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a firearms charge.

During a meeting with Modi in the Oval Office earlier Thursday, the president gave a thumbs up when a reporter asked how his son Hunter Biden was feeling. And on Tuesday, he told reporters he was very proud of his son.

The President and First Lady love and support their son as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment, White House spokesman Ian Sams said after the plea deal was announced on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden has attended various White House events since his father took office, including attending French President Emmanuel Macron’s state dinner last year. He attended Thursday dinner with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, as well as his sister Ashley Biden, daughter Naomi Biden Neal and husband Peter Neal, and uncle, James Biden, according to a guest list released by the House. White.

Other notable guests on the list included Huma Abedin, Apples Tim Cook, Martin Luther King III, M. Night Shyamalan, Ralph Lauren, tennis legend Billie Jean King, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, designer Reem Acra and several Cabinet officials.

President Biden toasted his counterpart at the lavish black-tie event which took place in a tent on the South Lawn overlooking the Washington Monument and the White House. He jokingly hosts parties for nearly 400 guests at Prime Minister Modis Washington’s White House home.

I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I can’t remember anyone getting a warmer reception than this man here, Biden said.

He touted the two countries’ shared commitment to democracy, celebrating Native American accomplishments in the arts, education, media, law, medicine and science, and businesses of all sizes, in spelling champions and even in cricket clubs across the country, including in my home state of Delaware.

Earlier Thursday, Biden welcomed Modi to the White House with all the pomp and circumstance of a formal arrival ceremony, a military welcome that dates back to the Truman administration and features a full honor guard. Biden and Modi held bilateral meetings in the Oval Office and a brief engagement with the press before Modi addressed a joint session of Congress late in the afternoon.

Thursday’s dinner was the result of weeks of meticulous planning by the White House social team, the East Wing and the State Department, incorporating American and Indian cultural elements and traditions into the decor, entertainment and the menu.

During dinner, Biden and Modi toasted with a backdrop nodding to the two national birds: the bald eagle and the peacock, respectively. The peacock, said White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, also served as inspiration for much of the design.

We want him to evoke that breathtaking feeling as he stretches his tail, showing off his colorful beauty, majesty and spirit, he said.

Tables were set with dark green and pale blue linens adorned with bright pink and orange flowers, candles and lotus flower symbols, designed by the White House team in conjunction with David Stark Design and Production.

Each table setting is warm and unique. We hope guests feel like someone set their table just for them because we did, first lady Jill Biden said during a dinner preview.

Elizondo told reporters the first lady sought to make Thursday’s large-scale event feel intimate, saying: She was involved in this event every step of the way, and every element of the dinner and of the decor has been chosen to make each guest a personal and warm experience.

Entertainment was provided by Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell, South Asian student a cappella band Penn Masala from the University of Pennsylvania, and the Presidents Own United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra.

Guest Chef Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, Calif., worked closely with White House Executive Chef CrisComerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop a menu based on plants adapted to the Modis vegetarian diet.

We’ve curated a menu that truly showcases the best of American cuisine seasoned with Indian elements and flavors, Curtis told reporters, adding that the meal would allow guests from both countries to experience something of each other’s culture. .

Guests dined on a first course of pickled millet and grilled corn with compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. Main course was stuffed portobello mushrooms with saffron infused risotto. And dessert was a rose and cardamom infused strawberry shortcake.

For diners looking for a non-vegetarian option, a sumac roast sea bass main course was available upon request.

This title and story have been updated with additional developments.