Asian Insider podcast: Pakistan at loggerheads





The Pakistani Taliban have also stepped up their attacks, and on the external front, India and the United States are deepening their relationship. Pakistan remains resilient, but without success.

Find out why, as Nirmal Ghosh welcomes Mr. Husain Haqqani, former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States and currently Diplomat-in-Residence at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, and Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:07 Why must we first understand the political configuration and the role of the military in Pakistan, a country of 230 million people and a nuclear power

4:30 Imran Khans followed as a cult; the army wanted good relations with the United States but Imran Khan had anti-American feelings

9:15 How vulnerable is Pakistan? Why the army is a political reality, so it must be part of any national reconciliation

15:25 After the United States chooses India as a great Asian partner, find out why Pakistan should solve problems with India

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh ([email protected]), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Paxton Pang and Faizah Sani

Edited by: Faizah Sani

