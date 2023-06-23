What Joe Biden didn’t tell Narendra Modi

Modis’ visit drew attention to his autocratic inclinations at home and served as a reminder of the compromises inherent in Bidens’ foreign policy.Photography by Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/Redux

Just before 2 PM On Thursday, President Joe Biden and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared before a crowd of reporters in the East Room of the White House for one of the rituals of an official state visit to Washington: the press conference. The event was only presented in the official program as an opportunity to answer questions, apparently because of Modis’ persistent refusal to hold a press conference and the questions, ultimately, were also limited to a single journalist. American and an Indian journalist. Both leaders brushed aside the inevitable questions about India’s democratic backsliding with canned riffs about the shared importance of democratic values, as Biden gingerly put it, and the democracy that courses through our veins, as the Modi morally explained.

The choreographed exchange seemed most newsworthy in underscoring Bidens’ willingness to endure any embarrassment it entailed in the name of geostrategic positioning. Modis’ visit predictably drew attention to his autocratic inclinations at home and served as a reminder of the compromises inherent in Bidens’ foreign policy. Former US diplomat Aaron David Miller called Bidens hugs Modi and the rights-abusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom Biden visited last year despite swearing as a candidate to avoid and isolate him , a hypocritical pivot that explodes. Other Criticisms, including members of Bidens’ own party, who planned to skip a Modi speech scheduled for a joint session of Congress, were equally scathing. Administration officials, meanwhile, wonder exactly how they are supposed to help Ukraine win the war or successfully contain China without forging closer ties with India.

In practice, however, it is far from clear whether the accommodations in Modi were worth it. In his White House remarks, Modi offered no sign of softening the issue of support for Ukraine. He didn’t even acknowledge that it was Russia that started the war. He certainly didn’t look like he signed on to become a founding member of Bidens’ oft-cited alliance between democracies and autocracies at this dangerous inflection point in world history.

The increasingly perilous state of Americas own democracy, of course, is another complicating factor for Bidens global doctrine of good guys versus bad guys. Bidens’ main rival for 2024, Donald Trump, is an avowed admirer of Modi, and the last foreign trip of his presidency was to India, where he appeared at a rally of more than a hundred thousand people and rented the tough Modi as a man I am proud to call my true friend. Flash forward three years later, and Trump and Trumpism remain the biggest threats to the Bidens presidency. America is not as far as it seems from a Modi-style strongman in the Oval Office.

If Bidens’ foreign policy hypocrisy was the inescapable backdrop to his brief press conference that wasn’t a press conference with Modi, an awkward moment at the end served to underscore the other bigger story of the week here in Washington: The announcement on Tuesday that a years-long federal investigation into Bidens’ troubled son, Hunter, had resulted in a plea deal on two tax evasion offenses for which he will pay fines and will not serve any prison time. That must have been a relief for the president, ending uncertainty over whether charges would be brought before the 2024 election. The long-running sordid saga has been such an embarrassment for Biden, involving the public airing of the his only surviving son’s descent into crack cocaine addiction, an affair with his late brother’s wife, and business schemes involving more than $1 million in payments from an array of foreign interests during his tenure. father as vice president.

But while Hunters’ legal danger may now be coming to an end, although a statement from the Trump-appointed US attorney in Delaware who oversaw the investigation said it was continuing, the political attacks will not only intensified in the days following the announcement of the deal.

For years, Trump, along with his hallelujah chorus of enablers on Capitol Hill and in the right-wing media, has feasted on Hunter Bidens’ missteps. They won’t stop now. Instead, they have escalated their attacks, which are no longer limited to what Trump calls the Biden crime family, but now amount to an indictment of the entire Justice Department and FBI for prosecuting Trump all leaving the president’s own son free.

This isn’t the first time an American president has been humiliated by an errant family member, of course. Hunter Biden appears to be another sad case in a long history of problem children in America’s first families. Richard Nixon’s brother was also an influential peddler, and George HW Bush’s son, Neil, found himself in hot water over a savings and loans program. Bill Clinton’s half-brother Roger served time in federal prison for distributing cocaine. And Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been accused of using his position in the Trump White House to raise billions of dollars from the Saudis for his private equity fund.

The difference between all of these cases and today’s Republican attacks is the direct nature of their attack on the American justice system itself. Trump, who was just indicted by a federal grand jury on felony charges far more serious than the misdemeanors to which Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty, called the plea arrangement evidence the Justice Department will Bidens is corrupt and our system is BROKEN! Echoing Trump, some of his Republican presidential opponents are now running on explicit promises to fire the FBI director and assert presidential control over the Justice Department. Millions of Americans are likely to support them in this move, just as they supported Trump in his lies about the rigged 2020 election and other attacks on the foundations of our constitutional system.

What is your response to Republican complaints that your son received special treatment? shouted a reporter as Biden and Modi left the stage. Do we have a two-speed justice, Mr. President? another added.

By then, Biden was surely as happy as Modi that he hadn’t agreed to answer more than one American reporter. He did not answer. This may not be the time to give moralizing lectures to our allies on the virtues of American democracy.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified a member of the Nixon family.