Netanyahu and Erdogan reportedly plan to meet in July





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plan to meet in Ankara in July, according to a report on Friday, as ties between the two countries ease. Talks between the two could revolve around the potential export of natural gas from a field off Gaza to Europe via Turkey, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the sources, supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have prompted the two countries to further strengthen their relationship after a decade-long relationship severed. Netanyahu said this week that Israel would push to develop the gas field, after a decade of false starts, in a bid to boost the Palestinian Authority's faltering economy. Turkey is eager to build a pipeline to bring gas from Israel to Europe, but according to some experts, there is little Israeli interest in energy cooperation with Ankara.

Israel's embassy in Ankara and the Turkish government declined to comment on the report. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, leads the way for President Isaac Herzog during a welcoming ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) News of the potentially imminent meeting comes amid warming ties between Israel and Turkey after years of animosity between the two countries' leaders. President Isaac Herzog was hosted by Erdogan last year in Ankara, the first high-level visit since 2008 – and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met the Turkish leader in February. Netanyahu and Herzog called Erdogan in May to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential elections and called for continued improvement in ties between the two regional powers. Israel was a longtime regional ally of Turkey before Erdogan came to power, but ties imploded after a 2010 Israeli commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara ship, which was part of a anti-blockade flotilla, which killed 10 Turkish militants who attacked IDF soldiers aboard the ship. Despite Netanyahu's formal apology, Erdogan went on to accuse the Jewish state of keeping Hitler's spirit alive during Operation Defensive Shield in Gaza in July 2014. Ties then saw moderate improvement, but the two countries withdrew their ambassadors in 2018 after Erdogan leveled charges of state terrorism and genocide against Israel when dozens of Palestinians were killed in Gaza riots on May 14 of that year, the day that US President Donald Trump. controversially moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Faced with deepening diplomatic isolation and economic hardship, Erdogan began publicly displaying an openness to rapprochement in December 2020. In August last year, Israel and Turkey announced a full renewal of diplomatic relations.

