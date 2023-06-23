Indias Modi touts memorable future with US in speech to Congress





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won resounding applause in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Thursday where he sold his nation as the United States’ preferred partner in a global competition against China. Modi, who also spoke at a joint session of Congress in 2016, entered the room to applause and chants of his name from gallery visitors. “When I was here in 2016, I said our relationship was ready for a memorable future. That future is today,” Modi said. “Now the United States is the oldest and India the largest democracy. Our partnership bodes well for the future of democracy,” he added. The Biden administration rolled out the red carpet for Modi despite differences over a number of issues and India’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war. Human rights concerns for India’s Muslim minority led a handful of Democratic lawmakers to boycott his speech. Beyond the speech delivered in a joint session, Modi will be celebrated at a state dinner on Thursday evening. The list of Democrats boycotting Modi’s speech in Congress grows

The United States sees India as a key partner in diversifying supply chains away from China for critical materials like semiconductors and critical minerals. Modi spoke of making these supply chains “more diverse, resilient and reliable” in his address to Congress, in order to “diversify, decentralize and democratize supply chains”. The biggest round of applause came when the Prime Minister called the United States “the most important defense partner” and received a standing ovation. “When I talk about India’s approach to the world, the United States occupies a special place. I know that our relationship is of great importance to all of you. Every member of this Congress cares deeply about it,” Modi said. A group of bipartisan House and Senate lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation to expedite arms sales to India, streamlining and speeding up the process for reviewing and selling foreign military sales. Modi and Biden earlier announced that India would buy armed drones from the United States and that American and Indian companies would jointly produce engines for fighter jets, in more than a dozen agreements that the two parties worked to produce throughout the tour. “The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation cast their shadows over the Indo-Pacific,” Modi said. “The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership. We share a vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Some Democrats in Congress have joined human rights groups in saying Modi has failed to address concerns about rising Hindu nationalism, anti-Muslim violence and overseeing a rollback of freedoms civilians and the suppression of freedom of the press. At a joint press conference with Biden earlier Thursday, Modi brushed off a question from the Wall Street Journal about steps he would take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities and uphold free speech. “In India’s democratic values, there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on the basis of caste, creed, age or any kind of geographical location.” While more than 70 lawmakers wrote a letter to Biden urging him to raise human rights and press freedom concerns with Modi, at least three House lawmakers boycotted the premier’s speech congressional minister. Among them were Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the only two female Muslim lawmakers, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (DN.Y.).

