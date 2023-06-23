Jokowi wants to retire, this is the fate of 58 PSNs that have not yet started to be built





Bisnis.com, BANDUNG — Minister in charge of the coordination of the economy Airlangga Hartarto speak out on the fate of 58 national strategic projects that have not been built. While, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will leave the seat of President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024. Airlangga said that currently the government considers all national strategic project or the PSN can be completed according to the deadline set for semester I/2024. He explained that the government has set the criteria for the projects that will continue its construction, namely those that have reached financial close. “Indeed, not everything will be finished in 2024. However, we have criteria. We hope that this will continue [pembangunannya] who are already financial close. So it didn’t financial close We are forced not to give permission,” he said during the PSN Goes to Campus press conference at Parahyangan Catholic University, Bandung on Friday (23/6/2023). However, Airlangga did not explain in detail which projects have reached financial close and will continue construction. For your information, the Finance and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) at the 2023 National Government Internal Monitoring Coordination Meeting on Wednesday (6/14/2023) highlighted the government programs that had not been completed in an optimal manner. One of them is that there are no less than 58 PSNs whose construction has not yet started. According to the BPKP, this will lead to the risk of delays in project completion, as well as suboptimal benefits from project development. Meanwhile, on another occasion, the Director of Planning and Development of National Priority Infrastructure Projects at the Ministry of National Development Planning / Bappenas Sumedi Andono Mulyo said that the government has ensured that the development of priority projects would continue even if they were not completed according to the objectives set. The government is currently preparing the Long Term Plan and the National Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2025-2029. In this case, Bappenas will examine and ensure that the priority projects can be continued by the next government. “For projects that will be built beyond 2024, we are still committed to supporting them. So for the planning phase, we move on to transactions and construction. Then we will include those that have been built beyond of 2024 so that they can be prosecuted in the RPJMN 2025-2029,” Sumedi said.

