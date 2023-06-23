More conservative jury: Judge signals she’ll hold Mar-a-Lago trial in Trump’s tough country





The Trump-appointed judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago documents case has indicated that she will hold her trial in a court likely to have a conservative jury, according to The New York Times.

Judge Aileen Cannon said the trial would take place at the Fort Pierce courthouse where she normally sits, according to the report. The region that feeds potential jurors to the courthouse includes a swing county and four dark red counties that voted overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Cannon left open the possibility that the trial could be moved, but legal experts say the location could provide Trump with a favorable jury pool.

“For years it’s been a very conservative place for plaintiffs’ attorneys,” Florida attorney John Morgan told The Times. “It’s a strong, solid Trump country,” he added.

The region includes Okeechobee County, where Trump won 71%. Voting in 2020; Highlands County, where the former president won 67% of the vote; Marin County, where Trump won 62% of the vote; and Indian River County, where Trump won 60% of the vote.

But St. Lucie County, where about 172,000 votes were cast, only went to Trump with 50.4% of the vote.

Dave Aronberg, Florida State’s Attorney in Palm Beach County, told The Times that Fort Pierce counties offer a “much more conservative jury pool,” but added that a number of jurors could come from Saint Lucia, which is politically more diverse.

Cannon said in an order Tuesday that the trial and related hearings would be held at the Fort Pierce courthouse, about 120 miles north of Miami. But she left open the possibility of moving the trial, noting that “modifications” could “be made if necessary as this case progresses”.

While Trump’s arraignment took place in Miami, where the magistrate judge assigned to his case sits, it “has become his prerogative to move him to Fort Pierce,” reported the Times, where she is the sole judge in district.

But Aronberg predicted the trial could be moved to the courthouse in West Palm Beach, which is the county where Trump lives and has hidden the classified documents he is accused of illegally keeping.

“I’m not convinced this case will go to Fort Pierce,” he told The Times.

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein added that if Cannon “plans to do Fort Pierce,” Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team is unlikely to oppose it “because they have to take [the] position that their case is so strong that they can win anywhere.”

Evidence from the trial was first heard by a grand jury in DC, where Trump complained that he could not get a fair trial. The case was then transferred to South Florida, where the alleged crimes took place.

For Trump to be convicted, all 12 jurors must unanimously find him guilty, meaning he could be acquitted if just one juror disagrees. But Trump also faces 37 charges, including 31 under the Espionage Act.

George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley, who has frequently defended Trump against legal issues in the past, warned the former president must “manage the table” in the case.

“All the government has to do is limit the landing to one count, and he could get a custodial sentence,” he told Fox News the week. last. “You are talking about crimes that have a maximum duration of 10 or 20 years.”

