



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US has sparked strong interest from big business executives looking to invest in india with many attending the lavish State Dinner at the White House on Thursday evening. Modi’s visit comes as the United States seeks to deepen ties with India as it continues its rapid economic growth and becomes an increasingly attractive destination for companies relocating operations out of China amid the persistent geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. India overtook the UK as the world’s fifth-largest economy last year, while its population overtook China as the world’s first in April and is set to grow for decades to come. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 187.00 +3.04 +1.65% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 123.15 +2.60 +2.16% IN MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 66.25 +0.45 +0.68% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 339.71 +6.15 +1.84% Among the business and tech luminaries present at Thursday State Dinner at the White House were Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. They were joined by Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra hours after Micron – one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies – announced earlier on Thursday that it was planning an assembly and test facility $2.75 billion semiconductor business in India. BIDEN COURTS MODI AS CHINA, RUSSIA PUT INDIA’S ALLEGIANCE ON SIDE: ‘GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY’ The United States is India’s largest trading partner and those ties are expected to deepen following the visit, as Biden and Modi signed trade deals on critical minerals, semiconductors and other other advanced technologies. They also agreed to end several lingering trade disputes and signed agreements that will expand cooperation on defense and space issues, with agreements on jet engines, drones and shipyard repairs reached by the two leaders. Cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) was also central to Modi’s trip to the United States, as evidenced in part by the presence of executives from companies like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI who are deeply involved in AI competition. ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA WILL BE IN INDIA ‘AS SOON AS HUMANLY POSSIBLE’ The White House released a joint statement from Biden and Modi saying they “recognize the profound opportunities and significant risks associated with AI.” He added that they are “committed to developing joint and international collaboration on trusted and responsible AI, advancing AI education and workforce initiatives, promoting business opportunities and mitigating discrimination and prejudice”. The Biden-Modi joint statement also noted Google’s investment in India through a $10 billion digitization fund and an AI research center in India that builds models to support over 100 Indian languages. Microsoft launched a similar initiative last year, partnering with the National Language Translation Mission for Large Indian Language AI Models to expand the availability of digital services in regional languages. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and his wife were also present. BIDEN PRIORITIZES PARTNERSHIP WITH INDIA DESPITE CONCERNS OVER MODI’S HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD AND RUSSIAN LINKS Modi’s trip to Washington, DC, which included a visit to the White House and an address to a joint session of Congress in addition to the state dinner, was marked by meetings with US business leaders. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 264.61 +5.15 +1.98% He met Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla in New York on Tuesday where Musk said, “I’m confident that Tesla will be in India and will be there as soon as possible,” according to Reuters. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Modi is also expected to address a group of US CEOs at a reception on Friday. He is also due to deliver a speech to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington. Peter Aitken of Fox News, Joe Toppe of FOX Business and Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/apple-microsoft-google-ceos-fawn-over-india-pm-modi

