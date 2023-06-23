Erdogan and Netanyahu plan to meet to ease tensions between Turkey and Israel





Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to meet as early as next month as they try to improve long-frozen relations between their countries, according to people familiar with the matter.

Turkey and Israel, once close military allies, are collaborating more on tourism and business and are seeking to start gas shipments to Turkey after more than a decade of tensions.

Ties hit a low point after an Israeli raid in 2010 on a Turkish flotilla heading for the Gaza Strip. They only resumed full diplomatic relations in August last year. The disruption of supply chains and commodity markets due to Russia’s war in Ukraine provides further incentive to re-establish ties, said the people, who asked not to be identified while discussing confidential matters. The same goes for Iranian activities in the region. Turkey is concerned about the growing influence in Syria of the Islamic Republic, which supports groups hostile to Israel, including Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon. Ankara and the Israeli government also have common interests on Azerbaijan, supporting its territorial claims against Armenia and sending drones to help Baku. Both Israel and Turkey seek to improve relations with other Middle Eastern states. Israel established diplomatic relations with countries like the United Arab Emirates and Morocco in 2020, and is working to do the same with Saudi Arabia. Turkey and Saudi Arabia patched things up last year. Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Erdogan early last year, a key first step in restoring relations. Erdogan and Netanyahu could meet in Ankara in July, schedules permitting, according to people. Both are under inner pressure. The Israeli leader has faced massive protests over his attempt to weaken the power of the judiciary, while Erdogan has revamped his economic team since his re-election last month in a bid to end a crisis in the cost of life. Booming trade and tourism The talks could encompass the potential export of liquefied natural gas from a field off the Gaza Strip to Europe via Turkey, they said, although the amount of gas available and its distribution remains years away. . There are also no LNG export terminals, which usually cost billions of dollars to build, in Israel or gas pipelines from there to Turkey. The Turkish government and the Israeli Embassy in Ankara declined to comment. Turkey and Israel remain divided over the status of the Palestinian territories. Israel also accuses Ankara of supporting Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the Gaza Strip. A gas deal could help bridge the gap, the people said. Netanyahu’s office said Sunday that Israel would allow the development of a field off Gaza as part of efforts to prop up the struggling Palestinian economy and maintain regional calm. Two-way trade between Turkey and Israel is increasing and tourism is booming as cruise lines resume travel and Israeli companies begin direct flights to Turkish resorts such as Antalya and Bodrum. More than a million Israeli tourists are expected to visit Turkey this year, up from 843,000 in 2022. Turkey exports to Israel rose 11% to $7 billion last year, while imports were around $2.5 billion, according to official Turkish government data. Israeli companies seek to do more business with Israel, partly higher shipping costs make supplies from China more expensive. Israel mainly imports steel, iron and other construction materials from Turkey.

