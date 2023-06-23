Poll: public satisfaction with Jokowi reaches 77.1%

Jakarta: KedaiKOPI has released the results of its first round of public opinion surveys regarding the level of public satisfaction with the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The result is that 77.1 percent of the public would be satisfied with President Jokowi’s performance.
“77.1% of the 1,200 people we surveyed said they were satisfied or if on average it was 6.96 on a scale of 1 to 10,” said the communications specialist for the institute. investigation KedaiKOPI Rosnindar Prio Eko Rahardjo, Friday June 23, 2023.
He revealed that in several previous surveys, satisfaction with Jokowi was always around 75%. On the other hand, 22.9% of respondents said they were not satisfied with Jokowi’s performance.
He said there were 3 main reasons why respondents were satisfied with President Jokowi’s current performance. For example, 34.0% of good infrastructure development, 30.0% of social assistance and 10.3% of respondents are satisfied because Jokowi is considered populist.
In addition, there are three main reasons why respondents feel dissatisfied with the current performance of President Joko Widodo. As many as 35.2% of respondents were unhappy with Jokowi’s performance due to uncontrollable price increases.
“Prices that are rising chaotically cannot be controlled. We know that certain products, such as groceries, are rising and we do understand when people are upset,” he said.
Then, no less than 25.9% of those questioned felt that the distribution of aid was not in line with the objectives. Next, 11.3% of respondents were unhappy with Jokowi’s performance due to unequal employment, so the number of unemployed was still high.
KedaiKOPI also outlines respondents’ opinions regarding Jokowi’s performance in various aspects. No less than 72.5% of respondents considered that access to health services was optimal, 70.3% considered that access to education services was good and 51.4% considered that they received a decent salary. .
On the other hand, the interviewees also said that there were three aspects that were not achieved in Jokowi’s government. No less than 62.1% of respondents felt that government projects were not free from corruption and nepotism, 55.5 respondents felt that Jokowi had failed to eradicate cases of corruption and 54.5 respondents felt that fair application of the law had not been achieved.
“This investigation shows the poor performance of the Jokowi government in dealing with corruption cases. Fair application of the law is an aspect of this law that is a red public note for the government of President Jokowi,” he said. -he explains.
The KedaiKOPI survey shows that although the majority of respondents are satisfied with Jokowi’s performance, up to 61.3% of respondents want policy changes in the next government. Meanwhile, 38.7% of respondents hoped the next president would continue President Jokowi’s policies.
Respondents who wanted policy changes in the administration of Jokowi covered a variety of aspects. No less than 40.7% of respondents want a balanced economy. As many as 28.0 percent of respondents wanted changes in aspects of employment. Next, no less than 23.2% of respondents wanted affordable basics.
This survey was conducted from May 29 to June 7, 2023 using the method face to face interview Or home visit. In total, there are 1200 respondents with sampling error about 28.3% at the 95% confidence interval. (Dominique Hilvy)
