Responding to relaxing China anger, Biden ‘underestimates’ Xi Jinping?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – United States (US) President Joe BIden has opened up about his remarks some time ago calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. This came to light after China’s Ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, strongly protested to senior White House and US State Department officials. Earlier this week in California, Biden compared Xi to a dictator and claimed Xi was “embarrassed” because he was unaware of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting the United States. United earlier this year. It was said shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi in Beijing. This statement was strongly protested by the country of the bamboo curtain. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said Biden’s remarks were “a stain that completely contradicts basic facts,” violates diplomatic ethics, violates China’s political dignity, contradicts commitments made by the U.S. side, and undermines the mutual trust between the two. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “We urge the US side to urgently take serious measures to undo the negative impact and honor its own commitments. Otherwise, the US will have to bear all the consequences,” the embassy statement said. CNN InternationalFriday (6/23/2023). The Chinese Embassy also said Biden’s remarks had caused Beijing to question the 80-year-old president’s sincerity in promoting relations between the two countries. “The nature and impact are very negative. The Chinese government and people feel deeply humiliated and resolutely oppose it.” Regarding this protest note, Biden claimed that his words would have no serious effect on US-China relations. He even still hopes for a meeting with Xi in the future. “I don’t think it has any real consequences,” Biden said, calling concerns “hysteria” that relations between the United States and China were deteriorating. The US president’s comments come just days after Secretary of State Blinken traveled to Beijing for meetings with senior officials, including Xi. Biden, for his part, described his top diplomat’s visit as a “fun ride.” At the end of the trip, Blinken said the United States and China had made “progress” in getting their relationship back on track, with both sides agreeing on the need to “stabilize” bilateral relations between the two superpowers. . “It is clear that the relationship is at a point of instability,” Blinken said at a press conference in the Chinese capital on Monday. “And both sides recognize the need to work to stabilize it.” “We are not going to be successful in all the affairs between us on any given day, but in many areas, with the conditions we have set for this trip, we have made progress and are moving forward,” he added. . [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article US and China heat up, Biden ‘hopefully’ in talks with Xi Jinping (luc/luc)



