Imran Khan mocks Pak government as Modi-Biden statement highlights cross-border terrorism and use of terror proxies





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan mocked retired Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, questioning the effectiveness of his ‘countless trips’ to the US while referring to a joint statement of the United States and India in which Pakistan was strongly condemned for cross-border terrorism. and the use of terrorist proxies.

This comes after the White House issued a joint US-Indian statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden calling on Pakistan to take immediate action “to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launch terrorist attacks”.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf leader wrote, “General Bajwa and his PDM cronies claimed that I have isolated Pakistan internationally.”

Here, Khan was referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of several political parties, which brought together rivals Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML), to oust the former prime minister.

“The question we want to ask him and PDM is that after a year in government and countless trips by the Pakistani FM to the US, the joint India/US statement reduces Pakistan to a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more,” Khan added in his tweet.

General Bajwa and his PDM cronies claimed that I had isolated Pakistan internationally.

The question we want to ask him and PDM is that after a year in government and countless trips by the Pakistani FM to the United States, the joint India/US declaration reduces Pakistan to a promoter of pic.twitter.com/2qyRqnHp5J

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 23, 2023

Continuing his rhetoric of calling the ruling government an imported government working at the behest of the United States, Khan said that government’s experience has rendered Pakistan irrelevant in the international arena.

“So now the imported government experience has not only made Pakistan irrelevant internationally, but our democracy, rule of law and the whole economic and institutional structure are also collapsing under our eyes.”

The same old tale of Khan’s Kashmir

Khan also mentioned the same old story of human rights abuses in Kashmir, which India categorically denies. Khan said he was disappointed because the issue was not mentioned in the US-India joint statement.

“No balancing statement on the gross human rights abuses in Kashmir or the appalling treatment of minorities (especially Muslims) in India,” the former Pakistani prime minister added in his tweet.

During a press conference with US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked about freedom of speech, religious freedom and the treatment of minority communities in India. In response, Modi strongly defended India’s democratic values ​​and rejected allegations of discrimination against minority communities. He pointed out that India’s democracy is embedded in its DNA and Constitution, stating that no Indian citizen is discriminated against on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender.

Watch | Indian Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden stress democracy and minority rights during joint press conference

“We are a democracy… Both India and America have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our minds and we live it and it’s written in our Constitution… So no discrimination based on caste, creed or religion Therefore, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prieas and walks forward with that.”

What did the joint statement say?

The United States and India, in a joint statement after Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Biden, said the leaders stood together “to combat global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism under all its forms and manifestations”.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e -Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen.

“They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks. They called on the perpetrators of the attacks of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot They noted with concern the increasing worldwide use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones and information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes and reaffirmed the importance of working together to combat these abuses,” the statement added.

