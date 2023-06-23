‘Go!’: Sadiq Khan’s three-word response to speculation Boris Johnson will run…





Sadiq Khan’s three-word message for Boris Johnson







With the news Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a bold bid to become mayor of London for a second time after stepping out of parliament, the current mayor had just three words. ‘Go ahead,’ Sadiq Khan said in the latest edition of his LBC monthly Speak to Sadiq, responding to rumors that Mr Johnson was planning to stand in next year’s mayoral election to deny Khan a third historical mandate. The former Prime Minister is considering his next move out of Westminster after his fate was sealed by a damning report which revealed he deliberately and repeatedly lied to the Commons about Partygate. Mr Johnson has been revealed as the Daily Mail’s new scholarly Saturday columnist, offering a veiled warning to Rishi Sunak that he may have to cover politics from time to time. The Mayor of London was speaking to LBC’s James O’Brien.



Credit: LBC/Alamy

Richard Barnes, who was Boris Johnson’s deputy mayor of London for his first term, slammed his former boss over the speculation it was the ramblings of a desperate man, Mr Barnes told LBC. Boris’ one-time ally said he laughed when he read the rumour, adding that you can move forward, you can go left or right, but you can’t go backward. Richard Barnes, who was also leader of the London Conservatives, said the former prime minister would not win again. He ruined his legacy. He’s kind of like a jabberwocky, the truth is how he sees it. I’m not sure he has a comeback in politics. He was a big standard bearer as Mayor of London, but he was lucky to be surrounded by capable people who could deliver for him. James O’Brien on Partygate vote pantomime and Bob Seely caught off guard



Guto Harri, who was a key aide to Mr Johnson during his last term as London mayor, told The Independent it would be a great idea. The ex-director of communications No 10 said he had not discussed the decision with his former boss, but added: London needs a powerful lawyer with the profile, the ambition, the credibility and the character to defend his corner and defend his cause. An ally of the former prime minister told LBC it was likely mischief, but would it get a lot of media coverage? Would it be well funded? Would that put more pressure on Rishi Sunak? Would that cause chaos? If the answer is yes to all, and it is, then Boris is definitely weighing it in

