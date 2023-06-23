



In his speech at the joint session of the United States Congress On Thursday (June 22) evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Samosa caucus in the House of Representatives, the name that is sometimes used to refer to the informal grouping of Indian Americans in Congress. The founding of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people. Throughout your history, you have kissed people all over the world. And, you made them equal partners in the American Dream. There are millions here with roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this room, the Prime Minister said. There is one behind me, who made history! Modi said, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris. He then said: I am told that the Samosa caucus is now the flavor of the Chamber. I hope it will grow and bring all the diversity of Indian cuisine here. The term Samosa Caucus has been around since at least 2018, and it is believed to have been coined by Raja Krishnamoorthy, a member of the United States House of Representatives from Illinois’ 8th district. He seeks to draw, like a third edition in The Indian Express that year emphasized that we identify strongly with samosa, and even the internet repository of Indian slang is called Samosapedia. There are currently five American representatives of Indian origin. A sixth, Vice President Harris, is the leader of the Senate. All are Democrats. The five representatives are: Shri Shamal Thanedar (68) of Michigan’s 13th District; Dr. Ami Bera (58), representing California’s 6th District; Ro Khanna (46), representing California’s 17th District; Pramila Jayapal, representing Washington’s 7th District; and Krishnamoorthy himself. Indian Americans hold a variety of important positions in the Biden administration and represent a powerful voice in American policy-making.

