Turkey’s Erdogan to meet Israeli Netanyahu ‘in July’





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plan to meet in Ankara in July, according to a report on Friday, as ties between the two countries ease.

Israeli media reported earlier this month that Netanyahu had sought to arrange an official visit to Turkey [Getty]

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to meet the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu next month with the aim of improving relations between the two countries,Bloomberg reported Friday citing Israeli sources. Talks between the two could revolve around the potential export of natural gas from a field off Gaza to Europe via Turkey, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. Sources added that supply chain disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have prompted the two countries to further strengthen their relationship after a decade-long rift in relations. Iran’s activities in the region have also worried Turkey and Israel – particularly Tehran’s growing influence in Syria, the report adds. Ankara and Tel Aviv also have common interests over Azerbaijan, backing its territorial claims against Armenia and sending drones to help Baku. Israeli media reported earlier this month that Netanyahu had sought to arrange an official visit to Turkey and a meeting with Erdogan, stressing that there were communications in place to arrange the visit, which was likely to occur “in the coming weeks”. Israel and Turkey restored diplomatic ties last year and agreed to reopen embassies after years of tension after Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara ship in 2010, killing 9 Turkish citizens aboard the vessel . The rift continued until 2013, when then-US President Barack Obama pressured Netanyahu to apologize to Turkey and compensate the families of Turkish victims killed in the attack. ‘operation. On March 9, 2022, Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid an official visit to Turkey, which was the first of its kind for a senior Israeli official in 14 years. In 2021, Erdogan congratulated Herzog on his election as president, which marked a significant turning point in the course of Turkish-Israeli relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newarab.com/news/turkeys-erdogan-meet-israels-netanyahu-july The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos