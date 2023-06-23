Brookings Registry | Columnist Byron York: Why did Donald Trump keep all these documents?





There are many questions surrounding the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, which alleges that after leaving the White House, Trump kept secret national defense information that he was not legally permitted to own.

Questions like: Did Trump, as president, have the power to decide what to keep and what to give to the National Archives after leaving office? And how sensitive were the documents he kept? And even though Trump lacked the specific authority and the documents were sensitive, did the Justice Department go too far in charging Trump with 37 crimes?

Underlying all of these issues is a more fundamental question: Why did Trump keep all of this in the first place? Whether it’s legal or not, why did he do it?

As they always do, Trump’s opponents jumped at the darkest possible explanation. Some have speculated that he was selling the nation’s secrets to foreign governments. Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, someone – Trump is selling out the United States. Unfortunately for those critics, Special Counsel Jack Smith, in a detailed indictment, made no allegation that Trump sold the information or disseminated it in any way for profit.

Now, there is growing recognition that the answer – why Trump did it – might be much simpler. Trump kept the documents next to copies of newspapers, magazines, Internet printouts, pins, hats, jackets and other things because he is a pack rat. Or, to put it more diplomatically, because he likes to collect things.

During a June 13 appearance on Fox News, I suggested that Trump was keeping these documents in part because they were “memorabilia.” “He really liked memories,” I said. “His office in New York is full of them.” Among the things Trump would want to keep, I said, were the letters North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un wrote to him.

It drew the expected ridicule from the left, but there is, in fact, mounting evidence that Trump kept documents because he had a habit of keeping things his whole life. “He was sort of a collector of things that he thought interested him for one reason or another – news clippings, memorabilia, classified documents,” Trump’s former national security adviser, John, said recently. Bolton, on MSNBC. Bolton said he found Trump’s habit “very disturbing” and that he and his staff tried to retrieve classified documents from Trump as often as they could. “Obviously we failed in many cases,” he said.

On June 15, The New York Times reported that Trump used to throw things in boxes and keep them. White House staff, acknowledging Trump’s ways, called the boxes of boxes a “beautiful spirit”, which the Times said was “a reference to the title of a book and film illustrating life of John F. Nash, the mathematician with schizophrenia. .. who covered his desk with newspaper clippings, believing they had a Russian code he needed to decipher. Additionally, The Times reported that Trump aides “employed [the phrase] to capture a type of organized chaos Mr. Trump insisted on, collecting and transporting a blizzard of newspapers and official documents that he kept close to him and that seemed to give him a sense of security.

The Times continued: “A former White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the situation, said that even though the documents were disorganized, Mr. Trump would notice if anyone had looked through them or if they were not arranged in any particular way. That was, the person said, how “his mind worked.”

Indeed, the Justice Department’s indictment against Trump contains a quote from one Trump staffer to another regarding the movement of the boxes at Mar-a-Lago. “Can we move them from one place to another?” asked a staff member. “Anything not in the beautiful spirit’s paper boxes can certainly be stored,” replied the other staff member.

So there is no doubt that Trump kept the classified documents, among thousands of other things, at least in part because he liked to keep things. Now that doesn’t answer why he would choose each item. Maybe he thought something was funny. Maybe he just thought it was interesting. Perhaps he thought, as I also suggested on Fox on June 13, that he could use a particular document to exact revenge on former associates who accused him of such-and-such wrongdoing. But in the end, Trump kept stuff because that’s what he does.

This is a completely believable explanation. But that did not satisfy the accusers of Trump-sold America. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, for example, said, “If you try to figure out Donald Trump’s motive, no matter what we’ve been saying for eight years, it’s all about the money. … There is every reason to believe, given his background, that there would be a possibility that he would trade this information, if not dramatically for money, perhaps for access to it, maybe -to be just to make contacts and build a hotel in this place or place. I’m not saying he did, but we’d be fools to think he’s keeping all that information because he’s just a weird, eccentric guy.

Trump’s accusers aren’t going to drop their charges just because the evidence points elsewhere. They have invested too much in many years of resistance from Trump to change their minds now, even on a specific issue. But when it comes to why Trump kept documents, it seems increasingly clear that it could have been far less nefarious than critics imagined.

