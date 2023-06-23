Politics
Why did Democrats embrace far-right Narendra Modi?
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to the White House this week, is one of the world’s most prominent far-right leaders. Its persecution of religious minorities has troubled even the US State Department, which noted the problem in its annual report on religious freedom. His administration passed discriminatory laws against Muslims that contributed to a horrifying increase in violence against Muslims in India. Modi has also imprisoned journalists and activists and attempted to use the justice system to suppress a BBC documentary that criticized him. He was denied a US visa for years because of his role in a 2002 anti-Muslim riot in which more than a thousand people, mostly Muslims, were massacred.
If this kind of fascist politics has a place in the United States, most people would assume it would be in Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Yet Joe Biden and the Democrats are rolling out the red carpet for Modi this week.
Modi doesn’t eat meat, so Jill Biden had a California chef prepare millet and stuffed mushrooms for a Thursday state dinner of four hundred guests, including saffron risotto and rose-infused strawberry shortcake and of cardamom, a menu the first lady describes as gorgeous.
During their joint appearance on Thursday, President Biden not only did not mention none of the human rights issues with the Modis regime, he heaped explicitly misleading praise on it.
Fairness under the law, freedom of speech, religious pluralism, diversity of our people, these fundamental principles have endured and evolved, Biden said, in direct opposition to the evidence in Modis’ case, even as they faced challenges. challenges throughout the history of our two nations.
The ass fucking started even before Modi arrived. Biden told Modi last month, I should take your autograph. You give me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everybody all over the country wants to come. We have no more tickets.
Modi administrations fandom is nothing new. Last summer, at an event sponsored by the US Embassy in India, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo called the incredible, visionary prime minister. She gushed, He’s the world’s most popular leader for a reason. . . . His level of commitment to the people of India is simply indescribable, deep, passionate, real and genuine.
Why do Democrats love Modi? After all, they hate Trump, a right-wing national leader whose policies in many ways resemble those of prime ministers.
In part, his imperial geopolitical strategy. Just as the United States was happy to support General Augusto Pinochet in Chile during the Cold War, Biden is now seeking a partnership with Modi to counter China. The visit included a rollout of the two major powers’ plans to cooperate on defense.
Democrats also like Modis’ commitment to neoliberal capitalism. Major partnerships between Indian and American companies were announced this week, including one between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics. During the visit, big arms sales and a massive push by US firm Micron to build semiconductors in India were also announced.
In addition, American Indians form an important electoral bloc. Over 70% of American Indians are believed to have voted for Biden in 2020, but Modi remains hugely popular here as well. This includes Indian-Americans who are more conservative in an Indian context: many American supporters of the far-right Modis Bharatiya Janata Party vote for and even donate to Democrats. American Indians are considered important voters in some swing states. By reserving Modi this exaggerated welcome, the American president also makes these supporters of the Democratic Party happy.
Of course, the President of the United States should speak with all powerful world leaders, however disreputable. But a state visit expresses a special diplomatic consideration. This, combined with the pomp and praise, is revolting and insulting to anyone fighting against the global far right.
Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boycotted Modis’ speech to Congress, stressing that the president’s invitation to another world leader to deliver a joint speech with him is among the most prestigious invitations and honors the United States can bestow a privilege that should not be bestowed to the leader of a country who the US Holocaust Museum has warned is at high risk of massacres.
Fellow Democratic Socialists in Congress Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman also boycotted the speech, as did Representative Ilhan Omar, who introduced a resolution condemning the human rights violations of the Modi government. Indian human rights and left-wing groups protested Modis’ appearance. Liberal Democrat Representative Ro Khanna, on the other hand, rejected the Socialists’ boycott, saying it gives the impression that the West is lecturing.
The effect of all official Democrat praise is to whitewash what is happening in India. The same people who will tell you to vote blue, no matter who, because Trump is a fascist, don’t seem to care too much about fascism in a country like India. The shameful episode shows that the centrists cannot be counted on to fight the extreme right; they often strategically ally themselves with the right when they feel they need to counter communism or advance neoliberalism.
Among American elected officials, the only ones to condemn Modi lovefest are the socialists and our close allies. He fell to the left, as he often has throughout recent history, to stand firm in the fight against fascism.
