Hunter in the crosshairs: Donald Trump got more leniency than Hunter Biden | Notice





A slap on the wrist is what House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says of Hunter Bidens’ plea deal on two misdemeanor counts of non-payment taxes and possibly a firearms charge to be dismissed. Many of Comers’ colleagues chimed in with even more laughable hysterics about a supposedly politicized Justice Department.

It was not said in their tirades that the US attorney who brokered this deal, David Weiss, was nominated by their champion, Donald Trump, and confirmed by a Republican Senate in 2018. Weiss was kept in place by Joe Biden. In a reverse scenario, there’s no doubt that Trump would simply forgive his own child, while it’s hard to imagine the thought even crossing Bidens’ mind.

The irony here is that no one has been treated better by federal prosecutors than Trump. The significant legal danger he currently faces is solely due to the fact that he has gone beyond the scope and gravity of his alleged crimes.

Despite a drumbeat to sow doubt about the 2020 election, Trump likely would have been fine if he hadn’t then ordered a mob of enraged supporters to attack the Capitol while attempting to pressure the Secretary of State. Georgian state to change the vote. Even then, the FBI was incredibly lenient, apparently waiting a year before even beginning to investigate the involvement of the person who started it all.

In the classified documents case, Trump would have avoided major consequences if he had simply turned over the material at the first request of the National Archives. Instead, he appears to have had aides move boxes to keep even his own lawyers in the dark, and repeatedly lied to federal agents.

Who else would get that kind of get out of jail card when they’re suspected of illegally keeping some of the country’s most sensitive documents, and who else would waste it like that? What the Trump lackeys mean is not that there should be one standard of justice, but that Trump should be above the law and his political opponents should be examples of that.

The above editorial was published by the New York Daily News on June 22. His opinions are his own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bedfordgazette.com/editorial/hunter-in-the-sights-donald-trump-has-gotten-more-leniency-than-hunter-biden/article_83eeb272-d023-5ead-91c7-4d4abe3e1d39.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos