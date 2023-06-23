Kasno cows declared defective after examination were finally bought by Jokowi









Solo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally bought a cow named Bima belonging to Kasno cattle herder of Karangpandan, Karanganyar. Earlier, Kasno said that Jokowi canceled the purchase of his cows because they were underweight. Apart from this, Kasno also said that the cow became disabled after being examined. In fact, Kasno is going to sue the president because the cow’s tail became immovable due to the inspection. “Yes, it was finally bought,” Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin said at the presidential palace complex in central Jakarta, reported on Friday (23/06/2023) Detik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Bey admits that initially the cow was not purchased because it weighed less. For information, the cow that Jokowi sacrificed on the day of Eid al-Adha this year weighed from 900 kg to 1.2 tons. However, Jokowi requested the purchase of the crossbred cow Ongole. “Indeed, there were indeed (severe) drawbacks after we rehearsed, less or so little, but in the end it was bought because the president asked for it to be bought, in the end he got been bought,” he said. The head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, conveyed the same. Heru said the cow was purchased by the presidential secretariat on the orders of President Jokowi. “Yes, it was bought by the Presidential Secretariat,” Heru said. As reported earlier, a cattle herder from Doplang village, Karangpandan district, Karanganyar, Kasno (69) once admitted that he was disappointed because Bima, his cross cow Ongole, was canceled by President Jokowi. Kasno asked for compensation because the cow was considered disabled after undergoing a series of tests when she was about to be purchased. Kasno said the cow was previously in normal condition. However, after being examined as a condition for cows purchased by President Jokowi, Bima’s tail became disabled. “I also want to sue because my cow after taking the sample had a deformed tail. Previously, if the cow pooped, she could be clean right away. But now to move from side to side to hunt flies, I can’t. Usually it’s just waddling. It’s also not possible to breed it. So how is it the responsibility of the interested parties,” Kasno said. to the press team, Tuesday (20/7). He said an officer held and pulled the cow’s tail during the inspection. Then another officer injected the needle several times. “Before it was normal. If I cleaned it I was beaten all the time, now I can’t move,” he said. Watch the video “Ganjar recalls the dangers of hoaxes as he witnesses the transport of KH Dalhar Watucongol“

