Biden doubles down on dictator Xi’s comment

President Joe Biden on Thursday doubled down on comments he made earlier this week comparing Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator.

Asked about the comments during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Biden said his direct statements regarding China were simply not something I would change much.

He made another indirect criticism of the Chinese system of government, saying that a fundamental reason why he thinks the US-China relationship is not in the same place as the US-India relationship “is that there is a overwhelming respect for each other because we are both democracies.

He played down the impact of his words on already strained US-China relations and said he still expects to meet Xi soon.

A senior administration official said in a statement sent to VOA on Wednesday, “It is no surprise that the president speaks candidly about China and the differences we have. We are certainly not alone in this case.

At a fundraiser in California for his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, Biden said Xi was taken by surprise when a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifted across the continental United States before the US military pulled it down. cut down in February.

This is what is very embarrassing for dictators, when they did not know what happened, Biden said. When he was shot, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there.

Bidens’ resounding designation of Xi as dictator just days before extending the honor of an official state visit to Modi was timely, said Michael Butler, an associate professor of political science at Clark University.

While Modi’s visit is clearly indicative of the Biden administrations’ grand strategy to woo India as a counterweight to China, the presidents’ remark can be seen both as an attempt to highlight Indian democracy and , more cynically, to slow Modi’s prominent assaults. on it, Butler said.





China responds

China’s Foreign Ministry hit back at the dictator’s remark, saying Bidens’ comment seriously violated China’s political dignity and amounted to public political provocation.

The relevant remarks from the US side are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible. They seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China’s political dignity, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during her briefing on Wednesday. “China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this.”

The press is generally prohibited from recording a US president’s fundraising events, but the White House has provided a transcription remarks from Bidens.

The comments were particularly notable because they came a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in an attempt to mend bilateral relations that have hit an all-time low. Washington postponed Blinkens’ visit, originally scheduled for February, after the balloon was destroyed.

While Blinkens’ visit produced no major breakthroughs, he and Xi agreed to stabilize the US-China rivalry so it does not escalate into conflict.

The State Department dismissed the idea that Bidens’ comments were counterproductive to the efforts of its top diplomats.

We will continue to manage this relationship responsibly, maintaining open lines of communication with the PRC, but that, of course, does not mean we will not be upfront and forthright about our differences, the department spokesperson said. Vedant Patel in his briefing on Wednesday.

We have been very clear about the areas where we disagree, including the clear differences we see when it comes to democracies and autocracies, he added.

Bidens’ comments rekindled attention on the ball incident that administration officials have sought to put behind them since the president reported a thaw in relations in May, following a meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Communist Party diplomat Wang Yi.





Domestic pressure

Biden is facing domestic pressure from congressional Republicans who have sought to paint his administration as weak on China and have called efforts to restore ties with Beijing tantamount to appeasement.

The Biden administration is holding back U.S. national security actions to pursue unsuccessful talks with the CCP, Rep. Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement. statementreferring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Last week a group of Republican senators sent a letter to Biden demanding a public account of his administration’s assessment of the alleged spy balloon and expressing frustration at his failure to address China’s brazen threats to the security and sovereignty of the Americas.

Republicans won’t let go because it gives them extra ammunition, said Michael Swaine, senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. You have snipers in the party, people in Congress who think they know how to handle the relationship better, when they don’t, he told VOA.

Rising tensions

The bitter rhetoric shows how difficult it is to lower tensions and restart communications between the two rivals.

“If the engagements that we see are then followed by such direct criticism from very senior officials, I think the Chinese side is going to wonder what the point of the engagement is in the first place,” said Zack Cooper, Senior Fellow at the American Institute of Enterprise.

I think there will likely be some pretty difficult conversations between Beijing and Washington over the next few days and weeks, Cooper told VOA.

Moscow also condemned Biden’s comments. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the comments reflected the unpredictable foreign policy of US administrations.

“This is a very contradictory manifestation of American foreign policy, which highlights a significant element of unpredictability,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.