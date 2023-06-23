Narendra Modi hits all the right notes

Relations between the United States and India are entering a new era following the triumphant visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington. Modi hit all the right notes by advancing a seemingly close relationship between the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

However, while striking deals on investment, trade and more, Modi refrained from endorsing anything like a real alliance, much less support for Ukraine and the EU. NATO against the Russian invasion. He also failed to mention the troubling issues between India and China, despite border wars dating back more than 60 years.

The result is tied to an ambivalent relationship in which the two sides wrestle over India’s real diplomatic and military priorities while engaged in potentially difficult negotiations over trade and investment at times.

In a relationship marked by ups and downs, however, Modi’s day in Washington was a highlight that is sure to reflect the prospects for the near future. President Biden summarize the tone at a State Dinner at the White House where he toasted “Two great nations, two great friends and two great powers”. Modi, touting India-US relations, said, “You speak softly, but when it comes to action you are very strong.”

During all these happy talks, Modi almost seemed to align New Delhi with Washington against Russia. While playing close ties to America in a wide range of areas, however, he dropped some shrewd phrases that left no doubt that he was not abandoning India’s historic neutrality in the Great Game for Power and Influence in Asia.

“Now the United States has become one of our most important defense partners,” he said in his address to a joint session of Congress. Avoiding the concept of a real alliance, promoting agreements with the Americans, he gave no sign of abandoning India’s dependence on Russia for a wide range of weapons. , including most of its fighter aircraft.

“Today, India and the United States are working together in space and seas, in science and semiconductors,” he continued, listing a list of areas of close partnership. “The scope of our cooperation is endless, the potential of our synergy is limitless.”

Adding substance to the verbiage, during Modi’s three-day visit, Indians and Americans signed deals ranging from jet engines to supply chains. But Modi was equally clear in his pursuit of peace excluding joining the war in Ukraine or risking conflict in Asia.

President Biden, shunning the issue of India’s relations with Russia, has played on the “unlimited potential” of the entire India-US relationship. “Together we unlock the shared future,” he said during a briefing and press conference with Modi after their one-on-one chat at the White House.

Biden said India and America are ‘growing our defense partnership with more exercises’ while ‘trade between our countries has doubled over the past decade’ and Indian companies are announcing more than $2 billion investment dollars.

Both Biden and Modi have subtly dealt with the hypersensitive issue of human rights – a subject that Modi’s critics have raised with increasing intensity amid the pomp and circumstance of his visit. Remember, critics say, he was banned from traveling to America for a decade, from 2005 to 2015, due to the bloody repression of Muslims when he was governor of Gujarat state.

Biden glossed over the whole issue, saying India and America “celebrate the value of universal human rights” while Indo-Americans “of all faiths and backgrounds pursue the American dream.”

Modi, addressing the issue of war and peace through negotiation and diplomacy, sought to convince skeptics of India’s role as a democracy whose citizens were treated equally regardless of religious, cultural or linguistic differences. “Democracy is in our DNA, democracy is in our minds, democracy runs through our veins,” he said in response to a question during his appearance with Biden after their one-on-one chat. “Democracy can deliver. There is no room for discrimination.

Modi launched this defense of Indian democracy in the face of accusations of intimidation and repression from political enemies, newspapers and opposition parties that could undermine his power since he became prime minister nine years ago.

“Shameful that Modi was given a platform in our nation’s capital,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) tweeted. “Its long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable.”

Modi spoke with equally impassioned words in his address to Congress to an audience that did not understand Tlaib and five other members who boycotted his speech and issued a statementt vowing never to “sacrifice human rights on the altar of political expediency”.

In his address, Modi expressed the opposite view. “Democracy is one of our signature and shared values,” he said, finding common cause with America. “India is destined to have such values ​​from time immemorial. India is the mother of democracy. USA is the oldest and India is the biggest democracy. In India, he says , “diversity is a way of life”.

There was no allusion in Modi’s eloquence to India’s deep caste differences, the immense poverty, the chasm between rich and poor, let alone his own background as a Hindu nationalist leading a country of 1.4 billion people which includes a Muslim minority of 200 million.

Rather, Modi sought to project himself as a unifying figure who led his country on a peaceful path in a dangerous world. “This is not an era of war,” he said. “It’s a matter of dialogue and diplomacy. We must all do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering.

Modi barely mentioned Ukraine and said nothing about China, with which Indian forces have engaged in intermittent clashes along their borders in the Himalayas for decades. The closest he came to hinting at Chinese aggression was to observe that “dark clouds of confrontation” hung over the Indo-Pacific.

“It is a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said, where power “is not exploited for strategic purposes” and “we must defeat all forces that sponsor and export terror.” It was the bond between India and America as democracies, however imperfect, that served as the basis for Modi’s emotional appeal to Congress and the White House, where he was greeted by a 21-gun salute.

“We come from different histories, but we are united by a common vision,” he said to a standing ovation in Congress. “Democracy will shine brighter and the world will be a better place.”

Donald Kirk has been a journalist for over 60 years, focusing much of his career on conflicts in Asia and the Middle East, including as a correspondent for the Washington Star and the Chicago Tribune. He is a freelance correspondent covering North and South Korea. He is the author of several books on Asian affairs.