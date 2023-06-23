Prince Harry wanted to interview Putin and Trump about childhood trauma





Prince Harry reportedly pitched a podcast concept to Spotify, in which he would interview Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg about their childhood traumas.

The Duke of Sussex’s far-fetched idea has left leaders baffled, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg in a report on Thursday.

Harry, 38, has also reportedly offered to interview Pope Francis on religion, launched a show focusing on fatherhood and a series covering societal issues like climate change.

The insider alleged that the practicality of Harry’s presentations struck some Spotify employees as “dodgy” given that the likes of Putin, 70, and Zuckerberg, 39, rarely give interviews about their personal lives. .

Harry reportedly suggested interviewing Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about their upbringing. AFP via Getty Images Some people at Spotify reportedly found the Duke’s ideas questionable. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

None of the ideas executed as a podcast for the Duke ever even came to fruition – despite his wife Meghan Markle’s $20m+ deal with Spotify.

Last week, The Post reported that Harry and the Duchess of Sussex parted ways with the streaming giant because they couldn’t deliver expected numbers.

A source has confirmed that Markle’s podcast Archetypes will not get a second season despite topping the charts last year, adding that the pair have not produced enough content to receive their full multi-million payout. dollars.

Harry and Meghan Markle have parted ways with Spotify after signing a massive deal three years ago. WireImage, Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast has not been renewed for a second season. Spotify

Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement at the time that they had mutually agreed to go their separate ways and were proud of the series we made together.

For more Page Six you love…

Markle, 41, interviewed guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton during the first season of her Spotify show, which consisted of just 12 episodes.

However, the former “Suits” has apparently found another way to express her opinions.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of rigging some of her interviews. Spotify Spotify and the Sussexes “have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the show [they] done together,” according to a joint statement. Getty Images

Meghan continues to develop more content for Archetypes audiences on another platform, a spokeswoman for Archewell Productions previously told The Wall Street Journal.

Amid news of the Sussexes’ release from Spotify, sources have accused Markle of not actually conducting some of her interviews on “Archetypes.”

Andy Cohen has since called the claims “crazy”, confirming it was indeed the former ‘Deal or No Deal’ model who interviewed him for the now-defunct show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/06/23/prince-harry-wanted-to-interview-putin-trump-on-childhood-traumas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

