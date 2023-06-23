KedaiKOPI survey: 77.1% of people satisfied with Jokowi’s performance





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The Indonesian Public Opinion and Discussion Survey Institute (KedaiKOPI) has released a public opinion survey for the 2024 election. Based on the results of his presentation, KedaiKOPI researcher Rosnindar Prio Eko Raharjdjo shared his findings regarding respondents’ satisfaction with the President’s performance. Joko Widodo or the administration of Jokowi. “The question is in the survey, if we scale from 1 to 10, how satisfied are you with Jokowi’s performance? Of the 1,200 people we surveyed, 77.1% said be satisfied or if the average was 6.96 on a scale of 1 to 10,” the man who goes by the colloquial name Cak Rosi said at the KedaiKOPI office in Jakarta on Friday (6/23/2023). Cak Rosi said there has been an increase in the number of people satisfied with President Jokowi’s government based on previous findings. The figure increased by 2%. “Some of the previous surveys were still at 75%, which means there was an increase, and those who said they were unhappy were at 22.9%,” he said. Cak Rosi then dissected a number of factors that made respondents happy with Jokowi’s administration. First, about the economy which is the two highest variables, namely infrastructure at 34.0% and social assistance at 30%. “While in the third variable, there is Pak Jokowi’s performance which is popular at 10.3%,” Cak Rosi said. He explained that on the side of dissatisfaction with the performance of President Jokowi’s government, most of it stems from the factor of chaotic increase in commodity prices for nine commodities (sembako). “We turned to the side of dissatisfaction, it turned out that 35.2% was due to the chaotic price increase, which could not be controlled. It soared like crazy. We know that some products, like groceries, have gone up and we understand the dissatisfaction,” he explained.

President Joko Widodo has officially revoked Indonesia’s Covid-19 pandemic status. The revocation of pandemic status was based on a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, now close to zero.

