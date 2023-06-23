Pakistani government has rendered the country irrelevant internationally, its democracy is collapsing: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Shehbaz Sharif government had rendered the country internationally irrelevant and that its democracy, rule of law and all economic and institutional structure were collapsing. The PTI chief was referring to the joint Indo-US statement, which labeled Pakistan as a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India.

The statement said the United States and India stand together to combat global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen. The statement read: “They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch attacks. terrorists. They called on the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to be brought to justice.”

In response to the statement, Imran Khan said: “General Bajwa and his PDM cronies claimed that I had isolated Pakistan internationally. The question we want to ask him and the PDM is that after a year in government and countless Pakistani FM trips to the US, the India/US joint statement reduces Pakistan to a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more.” “So now the imported government experience has not only made Pakistan irrelevant internationally, but our democracy, rule of law and the whole economic and institutional structure are also collapsing under our eyes,” Khan wrote.

Relations between India and Pakistan are strained, with cross-border terrorism being one of the many thorny issues hampering bilateral relations. The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars, two of them in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2499199-pakistan-govt-has-made-country-irrelevant-internationally-its-democracy-collapsing-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

