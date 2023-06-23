Canceling Boris Johnson was an attempt to end Brexit and good government with it

Forgive this column for causing the news, but this time last week I was away, sitting in a sunny wooded glade in the Swedish countryside, discussing the future of the free world. Little news about the future (if any) of Boris Johnson crept into our rustic conference, but few paid much attention.

I cannot say that the distance has enchanted the sight of Westminster. But maybe it gave me a little space to think about what it will all look like once the commotion and screaming has died down. I wonder if the report of the Common Committee of Privileges Matter returned on April 21, 2022 (led by the Rt Hon Boris Johnson): final report will look great.

This investigation touches the very heart of our democracy, she said, more than once. It describes the various gatherings at 10 Downing Street where lockdown rules were broken and decides Mr Johnson misled the House about it, sometimes knowingly or recklessly. He says he has been in serious contempt of the House.

The report also points out that: The subject on which Mr. Johnson allegedly misled the House could not have been more serious, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been the greatest crisis our country has faced in decades. generations.

Before a word of the report was written, I think there was general agreement that Boris Johnson mishandled the rallies. In the mind of the public, this contributed to the impression of recklessness and confusion within the government. Eventually, many Tory MPs, unnerved by so many aspects of Covid, took partygate as a proxy for much deeper party issues, and kicked it out. They may have been reckless to do so: they certainly didn’t have a clear idea of ​​what they would do next. But they acted within their rights. We duly had a new prime minister, two new ones, in fact. It is politics doing its usual job, even if in dire circumstances.

I don’t see what the committee report adds usefully. It brings little new information. It pays little attention to the fact that 10 Downing Street is inevitably unsuited to social distancing or the well-being of its staff in these impossible times.

We do not consider, he intones solemnly, that a social gathering held solely for the purpose of improving staff morale can be considered to have been essential for professional purposes. It’s about people who haven’t led a team through a crisis. I should have thought that morale really mattered a lot, with the staff working there day and night and risking their health (in the case of Boris and several others, severely damaging it). In the world fully in line with the lockdown imagined by the committee, perhaps it would have been all about working from home, as much of the wider civil service does to this day. Would that have served the country better?

The report also appears to accept the nonsense that because the Prime Minister runs the government he also runs 10 Downing Street. He does not do. As MP Lia Nici said during the Commons debate on the report this week, the Prime Minister is not the gatekeeper of the building. Boriss’ point that he was not responsible for the parties/gatherings and knew little about them is essentially reasonable: it was his job to deal with far more important aspects of the greater crisis our country has been through faced for generations. A fair judgment of reports declared subject (conduct of the Rt Hon Boris Johnson) depends on understanding where the Prime Minister’s job ends and the civil servants’ begins. The report lacks that.

His most notable feature is his determination to misinterpret Boris Johnson’s motives. Words like conveniently flexible, pretended, a culture of laxity, nothing more than artifice litter the text. Many people might agree with such words, but a committee report should establish them conclusively.

At one point in the report, Mr Johnson is challenged because when asked follow-up questions in Parliament by the Leader of the Opposition, he avoided answering them directly. I have seen nine Prime Ministers answer questions in Parliament, and I estimate that not a week has gone by that they have not avoided directly answering questions from their chief adversary, exactly for the same reason, perfectly defensible, that a boxer in the ring tries to avoid the punches of his antagonist. Surely a committee of MPs should know that?

Once you assume a wrong motive, you pre-judge, that is, you have biases. This is a central problem of the report because, as the tenacious Sir William Cash points out, the Labor motion of 21 April last year triggering this report did not insist on the usual phrase knowingly [my italics] misled, which requires a high level of proof. That left the committee free to confuse misleading the House with knowingly misleading it, and then giving Boris Johnson the disadvantage of the doubt.

That doesn’t fix anything. It roots the unease. This does not honor Parliament.

During Monday’s debate, this became even clearer. It was the explicit aim of many speakers from the opposition parties to drive a stake into Boris Johnson’s political heart. The only sanction left to the committee now that Boris has fled to the Chiltern Hundreds is to recommend that he be denied the usual pass of former MPs in Parliament. It seems, and indeed is, pathetically unimportant on its own, but it is highly symbolic. It cancels it.

Under our constitution, a Prime Minister governs through the House of Commons. It therefore seems unfair and unwise for Parliament to treat a former prime minister in this way. This creates a lack of trust between MPs and future PMs.

There are many legitimate reasons to criticize Boris Johnson. Even those, including me, who supported him when he ran for leadership in 2019 often found him infuriating. When he considered trying to regain leadership after the fall of Liz Truss, I took issue with the idea in this space. But it is clear that the only virulence directed against him is due more to his great successes than to his various failures. In the eyes of his critics, what is unforgivable is his victory in the 2016 Leave referendum (seven years ago yesterday), his victory in the December 2019 general election and his consequent ability to push through Brexit.

It is not fair that such an effort has been made, and is still being made, to thwart what people voted for. Opposition to the elected by the unelected is commonplace. In the House of Lords, for example, the government was defeated 295 times in three and a half years, compared to 175 for the last Labor government in five years, from 2005 to 2010.

The idea, and to some extent the reality, is to cripple Brexit and therefore good government. In dig up this week, Peter Ramsay, a pro-Leave law professor at the London School of Economics, writes that the institution to be dealt with after the referendum result was not, as many Leave activists presented, a super- foreign state that ruled Britain; it was the way British political, business and professional elites ruled Britain. It was British ministers and civil servants who made EU law and policy, together with politicians and bureaucrats from other member states.

Rather than interpreting Boris’s words to Parliament on lockdown rallies, it really goes, in the misapplied phrase of the Privileges Committees, to the very heart of our democracy.