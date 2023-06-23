Trump spoke at a fundraiser for the defendants on Jan. 6





Former President Trump spoke at a fundraiser on Thursday on behalf of those charged with the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, even as he faces scrutiny from the part of national and state prosecutors for his own actions regarding the attempt to stop the certification of Joe Bidens. Victory in the 2020 elections.

I’m going to make a contribution, Trump told the rally at his own private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The group, Patriot Freedom Project, included at least one actual defendant as well as several family members of those accused of the attack.

A fundraiser participant verified a video posted online of Trump’s remarks. The former president announced the defendants.

You’ve got police, you’ve got firefighters, you’ve got teachers, you’ve got electricians, you’ve got great people, and they’ve had to pay a price in many cases, not all cases, Trump said, before to propagate false claims that BLM and antifa were behind the Capitol attack.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. File Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department official under Trump who sought to help overturn the 2020 election, also spoke at the event. The crowd included Cynthia Hughes, the founder of Patriot Freedom Project and the aunt of Jan. 6 defendant Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison, as well as Derrick Evans, a Jan. 6 defendant who is a elder from West Virginia. lawmaker currently running for the GOP nomination for a House seat. Geri Perna, the aunt of the accused of January 6 Mattthew Perna, who died by suicide, was also present.

Trump has increasingly touted the cause of the Jan. 6 defendants during the campaign trail. His rallies featured the song Justice for All, Trumps version of the national anthem with the J6 choir of inmates awaiting trial for their role in the insurgency.

In April, at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, he kissed a woman who had served time in prison for her role in the Jan. 6 riot and called for the execution of the former vice president. Mike Pence. He also said he would forgive much of the Jan. 6 rioters if he was re-elected to the White House.

NBC News reached out to the Trump campaign and the Patriot Freedom Project for comment, but did not hear back.

