Biden sticks to ‘Xi a dictator’ remark, says ‘just not something…’

washington d.c. [US], Jun 25 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday doubled down on his remarks earlier this week when he called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a dictator, VOA News reported. Biden said his statements regarding China were “just not something I’m going to change much.”

Biden made the remarks when asked about the statement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. It took another dig at the Chinese government. Biden said he thinks China-US ties aren’t in the same place as US-India relations, adding that “it’s that there’s an overwhelming respect for each other because we we’re both democracies,” VOA News reported.

A senior administration official said in a statement Wednesday, “It’s no surprise that the president speaks candidly about China and the differences we have. We are certainly not alone in this,” VOA reported. News.

On Tuesday, Biden called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a “dictator” who was unaware of the “spy balloon” that entered US airspace in January, The New York Times reported.

Addressing a fundraising campaign in California, Biden spoke of the Chinese balloon that entered US airspace, straining ties between the two nations for months. He said US intelligence agencies learned of internal confusion in Beijing during the incident.

Speaking at the event in California, Biden said Xi Jinping was surprised after a suspected Chinese spy balloon entered US airspace before the US military shot it down in February. Biden said, “That’s what’s very embarrassing for dictators when they didn’t know what happened,” he said, adding, “When he was shot, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there.”

Reacting to the statement by the American president, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Joe Biden of “political provocation”. Responding to a question regarding remarks made by Biden recently, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated her government’s position that the balloon incident “was entirely an accidental event” and that the United States had taken out of proportion, reported the New York Times.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Affairs spokesman Mao Ning said the remarks made by the US president were “totally absurd and irresponsible” and added that “they constitute a serious violation fundamental facts, diplomatic protocol and political dignity of China”. an open political provocation”.

At the press conference, Mao Ning said, “The US side’s relevant remarks are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible. They gravely violate fundamental facts, diplomatic protocol and the political dignity of China,” VOA News reported.

She added, “China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this.”

Biden’s statement came days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China. Although Blinken’s visit to Beijing did not produce a major breakthrough, he and Xi agreed to stabilize China-US ties. Blinken’s visit to Beijing was originally scheduled for February. However, it was postponed after the Chinese balloon passed through US airspace.

The US State Department has denied that Biden’s remarks were counterproductive to Blinken’s efforts. Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, “We will continue to manage this relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication with the PRC. However , that of course doesn’t mean we won’t be upfront and candid about our differences,” VOA News reported.

Patel added: “We’ve been very clear about where we disagree, including the clear differences we see when it comes to democracies and autocracies.”

Biden’s recent remarks have brought attention back to the ball incident. (ANI)

