“Instigator of the insurrection – Sexual aggressor – Defamer – Charged with thief”





Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin torched ex-President Donald Trump to the floor of the House with an epic ID intro that included calling him “the twice-deposed instigator of the insurgency- sex aggressor-defamator of women” and more.

During a House debate that ultimately resulted in the censure of California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, Raskin tore up the proceedings as a distraction from Trump whom he referred to with a long Game of Thrones-style intro. :

Today we come together not to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Neither to expand President Biden’s infrastructure plan, nor to protect the people’s right to vote, or to protect the health care choices of women across America. Because we know they’re definitely not interested in that.

Now, instead, we meet again for another leg of the GOP’s never-ending revenge tour against the Democrats who dared to speak the truth about Donald Trump and his repeated betrayals and betrayals of the American people over the past six years. It’s about Donald Trump tightening his grip on Republicans for the 2024 campaign and driving out anyone who dares to think for themselves.

But don’t take my word for it. Just read Friday’s statement from the insurgency instigator, sex abuser, defamer of women and accused of stealing national security secrets, war plans and top secret classified documents himself.

On Friday, Trump posted that order to his supporters in this threat unveiled to anyone who would dare to challenge his control over the GOP. Quote “Any Republican voting against the censure of Adam Schiff or worse should immediately be a primary,” he wrote.

The Luna resolution has been a weapon of mass destruction since Trump was indicted by a Florida grand jury on 37 federal charges related to obstruction and unlawful withholding of defense information for storing dozens of classified, secret documents and top secrets at his Florida compound, bathroom, bedroom and beyond, then repeatedly refusing for more than a year to turn over any of those official documents to the archives and the FBI. It’s amazing to me that they have to change the subject from one of Donald Trump’s current offenses against America to one of his oldest offenses, hailing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Look above via C-SPAN.

