Senior Tory accused of conflict of interest at V&A fundraiser | Conservatives

A senior Tory knighted in Boris Johnson’s honors list has been charged with a new conflict of interest, after it emerged he helped organize a Tory fundraiser at the V&A while in both museum administrator and party president.

Internal emails seen by the Observer reveal that Ben Elliot, who has previously been accused of jamming his business and political activities, played an early role in setting up the parties’ glitzy 2021 Winter Ball, introducing party officials to V&A staff.

The event saw the auction of prizes including an hour’s game of cricket with Rishi Sunak, which reportedly sold for 35,000, a karaoke session with Liz Truss, which raised 22,000, and a Get Brexit Done sign used by Johnson during the 2019 election campaign, which sold 30,000.

It comes amid longstanding concerns over political appointments to public and cultural bodies, as well as anger at allies Johnson has recognized in his resignation honors list. Elliot, a nephew of the Queen, has also come under fire for a concierge company he founded, Quintessentially, and its work with Russian clients.

The V&A said Elliot had no role in organizing last year’s Tory summer party at the venue. However, emails released under the Freedom of Information Act show that he was involved in organizing the Holiday Winter Ball a few months earlier in 2021. In internal emails from May 2022, staff say there was early involvement of Ben Elliot in a fundraising dinner in November. 2021 at the initial investigation stage. Another says: Ben Elliott [sic] introduced us to the Conservative Party contact for their event last year, but this year they were in touch directly.