Analysis: Donald Trump’s war on truth faces another test with voters

WASHINGTON Cherry blossom folklore is too good to be true, but it’s no lie that George Washington had a thing for the truth. I hold the maxim no less applicable to public affairs than to private affairs, that honesty is the best policy, he wrote in his farewell speech.

A few decades later, another future president’s reputation for truthfulness earned him a well-known nickname: Honest AbeLincoln.

Then there is Donald Trump, who during his presidency faced questions about business dealings in Moscow. I have nothing to do with Russia, he said in 2016. His story changed when the facts of his decades-long effort to build a luxury tower there emerged. Everyone had always known about the project, according to Trump, who suggested that only a sucker would drop such a proposal simply because he wanted to serve his country as president.

Why should I lose a lot of opportunities? Trump said.

America has had prevaricators in the Oval Office before, but never one who has been at war with the truth so regularly, on so many different topics. As a candidate and president, Trump has demonstrated a great ability to use broadcast and social media to amplify his distortions, and has found remarkable success in winning over large swaths of the American public.

As Trump seeks a second term while fighting federal and state charges, the nation faces the prospect of another campaign riddled with lies and misinformation, and the possibility that he could be sent back to the White House by an electorate that either believes his lies or doesn’t. I do not care.

It’s a testing time. We haven’t been in such a situation, said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. Jamieson said that before Trump, the assumption was that certain lies that undermine faith in democracy or the courts, for example, would be disqualifying for someone seeking public office. If saying the election was rigged doesn’t fall into this category, then what does?

As a candidate, Trump has made misinformation a major campaign tactic, regularly using lies to put his rivals down, as he did when he bizarrely claimed that Ted Cruz’s father may have played a trick. role in the Kennedy assassination. Cruz is now a die-hard Trump supporter.

As president, Trump has deceived Americans about economic indicators, about a hurricane, about climate change, and about his past actions and meetings with foreign leaders. While leading the nation through the pandemic, he downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus while endorsing bogus cures.

In today’s fragmented news ecosystem, journalists’ efforts to fact-check the president have not always reached those who accepted his words as truth. That could change, according to a Republican strategist who said he thinks his party is waking up to Trump’s alternative factual universe.

To me, he’s kind of a tragic 77-year-old individual who’s totally out of touch with reality, sort of creating his own reality, said Craig Fuller, who served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush. . Fuller said he thinks the relatively large number of Republicans vying with Trump for the GOP endorsement is a sign that many voters want a more honest alternative, even if large numbers also improve Trump’s chances of victory. .

I think that’s almost too dangerous to contemplate, Fuller said when asked to imagine a second Trump term.

A message seeking comment from Trump’s campaign was not immediately returned on Friday.

During his presidency, Trump lied so often in person, on television, on Twitter that his lies quickly reached 100, then 1,000, then 10,000, then 30,000. An entire Wikipedia page was created dedicated to tracking .

Elections and voting have long been the most frequent target of Trump’s falsehoods. He won the 2016 race but claimed it was rigged anyway because he lost the popular vote. He said the 2020 race was rigged even before Election Day and said before the vote that the only way to lose the election was through cheating. Proof was never forthcoming, and after the election Trump’s claims were thrown out by dozens of courts, including those overseen by Trump-appointed judges.

It’s Trump’s lies about democracy and the integrity of elections and the courts that most worry experts on voting, politics and history.

This isn’t the first step, it’s the 100th step on the road to despotism, said Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, of Trump’s attacks on judicial independence and law enforcement. What shocks me is how open Trump is about this.

Conflicts between presidents, Congress and the courts are a fundamental part of American government, Engel said, and many presidents have obscured the truth about personal and public failings. But none have openly challenged another branch like Trump has.

For months before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Trump pleaded with his supporters with a steady stream of false claims about rigged elections, voting by mail and stuffed ballot boxes. He then did little to disperse the violent crowd that soon descended on the Capitol. The congressional investigation into the attack concluded that Trump engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the election.

For activists working to strengthen American democracy, the deadly riot showed what happens when lies are allowed to take the place of truth.

On Jan. 6, we learned again how fragile our democracy is, said Nathan Empsall, an Episcopal priest who heads Faithful America, a religious nonprofit that has criticized efforts to rewrite Jan. 6 history. If we don’t remember, if we forget what happened, we may not be able to hold the line next time.

Although Trump did not create the factors that led to our current era of polarization and misinformation, he did exploit those factors, said Julian E. Zelizer, a historian and political scientist at Princeton University.

I don’t know if Donald Trump is the chicken or the egg, but I know he’s part of the hustle and bustle, Zelizer said. He entered politics at a time of social media and growing mistrust issues and he catalyzed them. He poured gasoline on the smoldering flames, and the statements he makes apparently need not be tied to reality because his believers prefer his version.”

When Trump was arrested in April in New York for falsifying business records to conceal silent money payments in an effort to influence the 2016 election, many of his online supporters openly compared the three-time married mogul scandal-ridden to Jesus Christ, whom Christians believe to have risen from the dead after his cruxification.

His vocal supporters online remained equally supportive following his federal indictment this month.

According to Nealin Parker, executive director of Common Ground USA, a nonprofit organization that studies ways to bridge America’s political divide.

A lot of times people are looking for a silver bullet: if only we didn’t have this one political leader, everything would be fine,” Parker said. But that’s not how it works.

